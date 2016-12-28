Chinese ‘rebel’ villagers arrested over protests

AFP, BEIJING

Nine residents of the Chinese “rebel” village of Wukan have been jailed for “disrupting social order” after September protests against officials turned violent, leading police to shut down the settlement and impose a media blackout.

Wukan, a 13,000-strong fishing village in southern Guangdong Province, became a symbol of resistance against corruption after a mass uprising over allegedly illegal land grabs propelled it onto global front pages in 2011.

In September, local police detained 13 residents for “disturbing public order,” a move that triggered mass protests in the village, including clashes with the police who quickly put the area on lockdown.

Now nine villagers have been jailed for between two and 10 years for staging an unlawful assembly, parade and demonstration that “severely disrupted social order” and for disseminating false information, according to a statement posted on the Web site of the People’s Court of Haifeng on Monday.

Other charges included disturbing public transport and disrupting public services.

Several of the nine were among the 13 residents detained in September.

The arrests and demonstrations that month followed authorities’ jailing of village chief Lin Zulian (林祖鑾), who played a key role the 2011 protests.

He was sentenced to three years in prison after confessing to accepting bribes worth about 590,000 yuan (US$84,895), Xinhua news agency reported.

The 2011 protests in Wukan were initially seen as just another bout of social unrest in China, where tens of thousands of such incidents occur each year.

However, when a protest leader died in police custody, residents stepped up their demonstrations, barricading roads into Wukan and effectively expelling security forces for more than a week.

Chinese Communist Party officials unexpectedly backed down and promised rare concessions, including pledges to investigate the land dispute and allow village polls to be held in an open manner — with Lin the eventual winner.

However, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), who rose to power as ruling party chief in 2012, has tightened social controls and cracked down on dissidents.