Indonesia to try Jakarta leader for blasphemy

Reuters, JAKARTA

An Indonesian court will proceed with a controversial blasphemy trial against Jakarta’s Christian governor, who is accused of insulting the Koran, a judge said yesterday, a case seen as a test of religious freedom in the Muslim-majority nation.

A panel of judges rejected a call by lawyers defending Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (鍾萬學) to strike down the case because it had violated the ethnic Chinese politician’s human rights and breached procedures.

“The exception by the defendant will be considered and decided by the court after examination of all evidence. The defendant’s exception is not accepted,” Judge Abdul Rosyad said.

A tearful Purnama denied at his first hearing on Dec. 13 that he had intended to insult the Koran while he was campaigning ahead of elections in February for the governorship of Jakarta, capital of the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation.

Hundreds of white-clad Muslim protesters yesterday chanted Allahu Akbar (“God is great”) outside the court in north Jakarta and called for the jailing of Purnama.

“Blasphemy is not acceptable in Indonesia. No religion should be insulted,” said Mafut Rudiah, a protester standing outside the courtroom, which was flanked by lines of police.

“As a fellow Muslim, I think we should forgive him if he has apologized,” said Kisab Tocakroyo, standing among a smaller group of the governor’s supporters.

The presiding judge on the panel, Dwiyarso Budi Santiarto, said the defense could appeal to a higher court if they did not agree with the decision to proceed with the case.

Purnama, after consulting his lawyers, told the court he would consider doing so.

The next court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday next week and is to be moved to an auditorium at the Indonesian Ministry of Agriculture in the south of the city for security reasons, authorities said.

Purnama was named a suspect after hundreds of thousands of people attended rallies in recent months calling for his arrest.

Blasphemy convictions in Indonesia can carry a jail term of up to five years and such charges nearly always result in conviction.

Amnesty International has criticized the law for hurting freedom of expression and for targeting religious minorities.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, seen as a Purnama ally, has blamed “political actors” for fueling the protests, but declined to elaborate.

As governor, Purnama has won credit for cutting red tape and improving the performance of Jakarta’s bloated bureaucracy. However, his abrasive language and insistence on clearing city slums has alienated many voters.

After suffering a slide in support in opinion polls, Purnama has rebounded to again become the front-runner in the election race to lead Jakarta, according to a poll by the Indonesian Survey Institute earlier this month.