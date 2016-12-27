Agencies

RUSSIA

Plane crash cause sought

Minister of Transportation Maxim Sokolov said pilot error or a technical fault was likely to be the cause of a plane crash on Sunday over the Black Sea. All 84 passengers and eight crew members on the Russian military’s Tu-154 plane are believed to have died when it crashed two minutes after taking off in Sochi. Sokolov said in televised remarks yesterday that investigators are looking into a possible pilot error or a technical fault, while a terrorist attack was not among the main theories. Rescue teams yesterday continued to search for people after the plane on its way to Syria crashed into the Black Sea shortly after takeoff. The passengers included dozens of singers in the nation’s world-famous military choir.

UNITED STATES

Patient donates pizza win

A Pennsylvania man going through treatment for colon cancer won a pizza parlor’s raffle for a year’s worth of free pies and then donated his prize to a local food bank. Thirty-six-year-old Josh Katrick of Northampton had just completed his eighth round of chemotherapy when he learned that he was the winner of his favorite neighborhood restaurant’s contest. After hearing of Katrick’s plans to donate the pizza to the Northampton Food Bank, the owners of Mario’s Pizza doubled down and offered the prize to both him and the food bank. Katrick said he has been getting so much from family, friends and strangers over the past few months that he wanted to give back to those who could use the pizza more.

UNITED STATES

North has Christmas freeze

It was a white — but slick and messy — Christmas for the northern plains and some western states. Most of the Dakotas and southwest Minnesota turned into a slippery mess due to freezing rain on Sunday morning before snow arrived later in the day as temperatures fell. A blizzard warning was in effect for most of North Dakota, western South Dakota and a small section of eastern Montana through yesterday, with expected snow totals of 20cm to 38cm and winds up to 89kph. The South Dakota Department of Transportation on Sunday night announced the closing of Interstate 90 from the Wyoming border to Chamberlain — a stretch of about 420km. The North Dakota Transportation Department closed a 386km stretch of Interstate 94 on Sunday night, from the Montana border to Jamestown. A 161km stretch of National Highway 83 between Bismarck and Minot also was closed due to drifting snow and near-zero visibility. Up to 3cm of ice could accumulate in central Minnesota, and the weather service has said anyone who “must travel” should have an extra flashlight, food and water. In southeast Nebraska, high winds were cited as the likely cause of about 800 Omaha Public Power District customers losing power on Sunday, the Omaha World reported.

GERMANY

Wartime bomb defused

Explosives experts have defused a large World War II aerial bomb in the southern city of Augsburg — clearing the way for thousands of evacuated residents to return and hold their Christmas celebrations at home. City police tweeted that they had “good news at Christmas” just before 7pm local time. Prior to that, they had been unable to say how long residents would have to stay away due to the sensitive explosives work being done. About 32,000 households with 54,000 residents in the city’s historic central district were forced to leave by 10am on Christmas morning so experts could handle the bomb.