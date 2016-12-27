Major quake jolts Chile tourist region

Reuters, SANTIAGO

A major magnitude 7.6 earthquake jolted southern Chile on Sunday, prompting thousands to evacuate coastal areas, but no fatalities or major damage were reported in the tourism and salmon farming region.

Witnesses reported intense shaking in their homes and were shocked by the loud noise.

The quake disrupted Christmas celebration plans for thousands of people who fled on foot, in cars and on horseback, seeking higher ground amid torrential rain in some places as sirens warned of potential tsunami.

“It was the biggest scare of our lives,” said Denisse Alvarado, a resident of the southern Chile fishing town of Quellon, on Chiloe Island, a tourist destination in Chile’s Los Lagos region northwest of Patagonia.

The Chilean National Emergency Office (ONEMI) lifted both the evacuation order and a tsunami watch three hours after the Christmas Day quake struck, telling nearly 5,000 people who had evacuated that they could return to their homes.

ONEMI said one bridge in the area was impassable and some roads were closed as crews worked to restore electricity to about 21,000 homes left without power.

Officials had issued a tsunami warning earlier for areas within 1,000km of the epicenter, just 39km southwest of Quellon, off the coast. The warning was downgraded to a tsunami watch.

Eight mostly small ports in the area were closed, the Chilean Navy said.

“It’s great news that as of now, we don’t have to mourn any deaths as a result of the earthquake in the south,” Chilean President Michelle Bachelet said on Twitter. “Our goal is to re-establish normalcy in the affected communities.”

The quake was felt on the other side of the Andes mountains in Argentina, in the southwestern city of Bariloche, but structural damage in areas close to the epicenter was limited, witnesses said.

The quake was relatively shallow, at a depth of about 34.6km, according to the US Geological Survey.

“There was a lot, a lot of movement here, but besides that nothing of note, there weren’t houses falling,” said Alamiro Vera, owner of the Cabanas Hotel in Quellon. “It was just scary, and some things inside fell.”

Alvarado, 46, said she was preparing to travel to the countryside to celebrate Christmas with friends when she felt the quake and ran out of her home.

“All of a sudden it shook and shook and shook,” Alvarado told reporters. “I thought the house would fall and the ground would open because it was very strong and very loud.”

Though there were dozens of weaker aftershocks, damage was concentrated along a highway that runs across Chiloe Island, where traffic was shut in one section and on smaller roads and bridges.

Local television showed damage to some homes, especially in Quellon and surrounding areas.

Chile, on the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire,” has a long history of deadly quakes, including a magnitude 8.8 event in 2010 that triggered tsunamis that devastated towns.

Death and destruction are limited by strict construction codes especially designed to withstand earthquakes.

The area hit by Sunday’s quake was south of Valdivia, Chile, where 1,655 people died in a magnitude 9.5 quake in 1960, ranked by the USGS as the most powerful earthquake ever recorded in the world.

The region is home to several industrial salmon farms, but there were no signs of structural damage at farms or processing plants, said Jose Miguel Burgos, director of the National Fish and Aquaculture Service, a government agency.