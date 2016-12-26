Agencies

City halts poultry trade

A city yesterday said it will suspend trade of live poultry in the interests of public health after neighboring provinces reported cases of human bird flu infections. Suzhou, the second-biggest city in Jiangsu Province, would halt trading of live poultry as of midnight, the official People’s Daily reported on its Web site. Two people have died of the H7N9 strain of bird flu in the nation this winter, the first fatalities among at least seven infections. In the past week, Hong Kong and Macau have also reported their first human bird flu infections for this season.

SOUTH KOREA

Park’s offices to be raided

The nation’s special prosecutor investigating a corruption scandal involving President Park Geun-hye yesterday said they had no choice but to raid the presidential offices, Yonhap news agency said. Special prosecutors are investigating allegations that Park colluded with a friend, Choi Soon-sil, and aides to pressure big companies to contribute to foundations set up to back her policy initiatives. Prosecutors said they need access to the presidential offices as part of their investigation. The office has denied access. Park has immunity from prosecution as long as she is in office even though her powers are suspended.

JAPAN

Travelers stranded by snow

Heavy snow in the country’s north caused transport chaos over the holiday weekend, with flights and train services canceled and thousands of passengers forced to camp out at a regional airport for three straight nights. Sapporo on Hokkaido island had up to 96cm of snow as of Friday night, the city’s heaviest snowfall in half a century, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The snow blanketed New Chitose Airport, the main gateway to the northern island prefecture, and caused hundreds of flights to be canceled. About 2,500 people were forced to stay there on Thursday night, 6,000 on Friday night and 2,600 in Saturday night, according to a security official at the airport.

TUNISIA

Three held over Berlin ties

Security forces have arrested three suspected militants after uncovering their links to Anis Amri, the Tunisian national believed responsible for the Berlin Christmas market attack that killed 12 people, the Ministry of the Interior said on Saturday. Amri’s nephew was among the three men and had been in touch by social media messaging with Amri, the ministry said. Amri was killed on Friday by Italian police after he pulled a gun on them during a routine search. The three are between the ages of 18 and 27 and had been active around Amri’s hometown of Oueslatia. The nephew had been communicating with Amri about declaring allegiance to the Islamic State group and had also sent him money using a false name, it said.

MALI

French-Swiss kidnapped

A woman with French and Swiss nationality was kidnapped on Saturday in Gao, the biggest city in the nation’s restive north, officials said. “We immediately launched a search,” a security source said on condition of anonymity, without revealing her identity or how she was abducted. Two elected officials in Gao, more than 1,200km from the capital Bamako, confirmed the kidnapping. There have been no claims of responsibility. A French diplomatic source in Paris said they were trying to verify the information.