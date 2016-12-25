Agencies

MALAYSIA

Bus crash claims 14

An interstate bus carrying passengers from Singapore and Myanmar careered off a highway early yesterday, killing 14 people and injuring 16, officials said. The bus, heading from southern Johor state to the capital, Kuala Lumpur, went off the road in the wet before rolling over and ending up in a deep ditch, said Mohammad Yusof Mohammad Gunnos, deputy director of the fire and rescue department. “This pre-Christmas tragedy is so far the most horrific accident in Johor state for 2016,” he told reporters.

UNITED STATES

Carrie Fisher hospitalized

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher is receiving treatment in an intensive care unit after a medical emergency on a flight on Friday, her brother said. Todd Fisher on Friday night said that his sister was receiving excellent care, but that he could not classify her condition. He had earlier told reporters that she had been stabilized and was out of the emergency room. In a subsequent interview he said many details about her condition or what caused the medical emergency are unknown. Carrie Fisher, 60, experienced medical trouble during a flight from London and was treated by paramedics immediately after the plane landed in Los Angeles, according to reports citing unnamed sources. Celebrity Web site TMZ, which first reported the incident, said anonymous sources told them the actress had a heart attack. Todd Fisher said much of what had been reported about the incident was speculation. “We have to wait and be patient,” he said. “We have so little information ourselves.”

RUSSIA

Driver enters airport for love

A man who drove his car into an airport terminal and reached the departure gates says he did it for love. The Kazan airport administration says an intoxicated man rammed through the terminal’s door late on Wednesday and drove around inside. Video footage shows a battered, Russian-made car drive past the check-in desk and into a departure gate before it reached a railway terminal outside. News Web site Kazansky Reporter on Friday quoted 40-year old Ruslan Nurtdinov, who told a court hearing that he had planned his route carefully: “I had to get on the platform. I was fighting for love!” Nurtdinov said his lady friend was arriving at the railway platform, and this was his way to greet her.

THAILAND

Police rescue orangutans

Police rescued two baby orangutans in a sting operation after undercover officers arranged to buy the primates over a mobile phone messaging app from wildlife traffickers for nearly US$20,000, officials said. An anonymous tip alerted police to an online advertisement for the endangered animals, who are less than one year old and the size of infants. Police then posed as interested buyers and contacted the seller over WhatsApp, according to deputy national park director Adisorn Noochdumrong. “They agreed to buy the two orangutans for 700,000 baht [US$19,400] and transferred a 100,000 baht down payment to a bank account that belongs to a Thai man,” he told reporters. The undercover officers arranged to pick up the baby apes outside a Bangkok supermarket on Wednesday, where the orange-furred creatures were delivered by a city taxi driver. The driver was arrested, but cleared after authorities determined he was not part of the smuggling gang, according to wildlife police officer Anothorn Srithongbai. “As far as the real trafficker goes, that’s still under investigation,” he added.