Christmas tinged with despair for Iraqi Christians

AP, ERBIL, Iraq

The Nativity scene and Christmas tree are in place on the corner of the street. Some of the children proudly wear red Santa Claus hats or show off new toys, mostly plastic guns for small boys. Windows and balconies are festooned with colorful balloons.

It is unmistakably Christmas on Friday at the Ankawa camp, home to thousands of Iraqi Christians who have been displaced since the Islamic State group seized their towns and villages in the Nineveh plains of northern Iraq in 2014.

However, the holiday spirit is tinged with a mix of homesickness and despair. They still can not go home even though their towns and villages have been wrested back from the militants by Iraqi forces.

The towns are too devastated, with no water or electricity. The Christians are also haunted by memories of their flight under cover of darkness to escape the onslaught.

“I just want to go home,” said a tearful 79-year-old Victoria Behman Akouma.

She was among a handful who briefly stayed behind after the Islamic State seized her town of Karamlis in August 2014.

“They asked me to convert to Islam, but I told them I will die a Christian and that they can kill me if they want to,” she said.

After 11 days under Islamic State rule, the militants escorted her to the border of the self-ruled Kurdish region in northern Iraq.

The Christians of Nineveh province, of which Mosul is the capital, were once members of an ancient, but still vibrant Christian community in Iraq. They had protection and near equal rights with Iraq’s Muslim majority under former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein, but their numbers rapidly dwindled after the US-led invasion of Iraq toppled his regime in 2003, ushering in the rise of Muslim militancy with the al-Qaeda terror network taking the lead.

The Sunni militants frequently attacked Christians and churches, terrorizing the community and forcing many to flee abroad, some to the West, some to the Kurdish region where tolerance for religious minorities is much greater than in the rest of Iraq. Of the estimated 1.5 million Christians who lived in Iraq on the eve of the US-led invasion, about 500,000 are left.

The Islamic State group’s onslaught across northern Iraq in 2014 devastated the unique communities in Christian-majority town like Karamlis, Bartella and Qaraqosh — all in the Nineveh plains.

The Iraqi offensive launched in October to retake Mosul has recaptured most Christian areas, but so far, the Christians have only gone back for visits, to see homes or attend services in churches that were not as badly damaged and deemed safe. Returning home for good appears a distant prospect.

Khouri Youssef, a Catholic Chaldean priest from Karamlis, was one of two priests who organized the exit of the town’s estimated 3,000 population in 2014 when news spread that the Islamic State group was about to take the town.

Now, he somberly speaks of the plight of the town’s people away from home and without hope of returning soon.

“They are crammed four families or more to an apartment, with no privacy or space,” he said, standing in the part of Ankawa where more than a 100 families from Karamlis have lived in two-story apartment buildings since 2014.

“When we went back to the town after DAESH left, we expected it to have been looted, but we found it destroyed too,” he said, using the Arabic acronym for the group.