Separatists get set for summit on Catalonia

AFP, BARCELONA, Spain

Catalonia’s separatist government is to hold a summit on Friday to prepare an independence referendum it plans to stage in September, despite fierce opposition from Spain’s central government.

The goal of the evening meeting, which is to bring together representatives of Catalan unions, separatist parties and businesses, is to draw up a “national pact” for the vote in the wealthy northeastern region.

Catalan President Carles Puigdemont is seeking to rally independence supporters following recent divisions amongst separatist parties, which won a majority in the regional assembly for the first time in September last year.

“We have to stand together and we can’t mistake who our adversary is,” Marta Pascal, general coordinator of Puigdemont’s PDC party, told reporters.

The meeting comes amid a thaw in relations between Catalonia and the Spanish government.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s Popular Party government has been more open to dialogue with Catalan separatists since it was sworn in for a second term last month.

He has assigned the task of handling the Catalonia issue to Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria, who has set up an office in Barcelona, the Catalan capital, which she visits almost weekly.

“There has been a change in strategy on the part of the government to try to correct the separatist drift and reduce tensions,” the ABC daily wrote in an editorial on Friday.

Santamaria has offered to negotiate with a list of economic and social demands made by Puigdemont, but has refused to discuss the planned independence referendum, which her government deems illegal.

She has also acknowledged that her party made mistakes in its campaign against a 2006 statute that granted increased powers to Catalonia.

The Spanish Constitutional Court in 2010 struck down several articles of the statute, despite the fact that it had been approved by Catalans in a referendum as well as by the Spanish parliament.

Her comments sparked a harsh response from the more conservative wing of the Popular Party.

“The government has arrived late at dialogue, they have to hurry up and produce facts and not just words or else this will lead nowhere,” said Miquel Iceta, head of the Socialists’ Catalan faction.

While the government has taken a less rigid stance on Catalonia, it has used the courts to block all steps taken by the Catalan government toward independence.

It has also taken legal action against Catalan politicians who have pursued independence.

Puigdemont’s predecessor, Artur Mas, is to stand trial in February for serious disobedience over his role in staging a symbolic independence referendum in 2014, despite it having been suspended by the Constitutional Court.

“It is hard to believe that there is a will to talk when at the same time we have these legal cases,” Pascal said.

The Catalan government wants to win approval from the central government to hold an independence referendum.

It cites Britain’s approval of the referendum held in Scotland in 2014 which resulted in a “no” vote as an example.

However, Pascal said Catalonia will go ahead with the vote even without the green light from Madrid “with our own resources.”

According to Spanish law, regional governments cannot organise a referendum, only the central government can.