UNITED STATES

Couple kicked off flight

A New York man says he and his husband were removed from a JetBlue flight after his husband “expressed displeasure” about flying with Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner. Matthew Lasner said on Twitter that JetBlue staff kicked him and his husband off the flight from New York’s Kennedy airport to Florida on Thursday after overhearing his husband’s remarks. Lasner tweeted earlier that his husband was chasing the couple down in the terminal “to harass them.” Lasner has since deleted his Twitter account. JetBlue cited the possibility of “the risk of escalation during flight” in explaining the decision to remove the men. The airline says the couple was rebooked on the next available flight. A spokeswoman for the Trump family declined comment, but did not dispute the accounts.

MEXICO

Blast death toll rises to 35

The death toll in a fiery wave of blasts at Mexico’s largest fireworks market has risen to 35, authorities said on Thursday, as mourners held funerals for people killed in the tragedy. The toll rose as two females, a woman and a minor died in hospital, the Mexico State Government said. Of the 60 hurt in the explosions on Tuesday in Tultepec outside Mexico City, some remain in critical condition. Funeral services were held on Thursday for two women and a 12-year-old girl. Mariachi bands played as people in the congregation wept openly. “It is a tragedy that will mark us forever as a town. Who knows if some day God will allow us to recover,” said Yolanda Ruiz, a 48-year-old nurse holding a white balloon and white flowers. “This is a village that lives off fireworks. That was our sin, making a living off something that is dangerous,” said Alicia Suarez, an elderly woman in sandals and a worn black cloak.

UNITED STATES

Cops find missing man

A suburban Philadelphia man whose weekend trip to a neighborhood store somehow led to a 1,400km detour to Alabama is safely back with his family, thanks to breakfasting police officers who realized something was not right. Haleyville Mayor Ken Sunseri said on Thursday that 89-year-old Jody Tarbutton of Boothwyn, Pennsylvania, approached the officers at a restaurant on Monday and asked them where he was. “They said: ‘You’re in Alabama, Haleyville, Alabama.’ And it sort of stunned him,” Sunseri said. The officers took him to the police station and ran his driver’s license, discovering that he had been missing for two days. They contacted authorities, notified his family and got him medical attention. “We never, never, never expected to hear the news that he was in Alabama,” Tarbutton’s daughter, Cindy Gatta, said by telephone on Thursday.

UNITED STATES

‘Godfather of Grass’ arrested

Authorities say a man known as the “Godfather of Grass” has been arrested in Canada after eight years on the run. The US Marshals Service said authorities had sought John Robert “Johnny” Boone after they seized 2,400 marijuana plants at his Kentucky farm. The agency said he was arrested on Thursday when information led authorities to a small town outside of Montreal. Boone, who is about 73, spent more than a decade in federal prison after being convicted in the 1980s in what prosecutors called the “largest domestic marijuana syndicate in American history.” They said he had 29 farms in Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas and Wisconsin. Boone is awaiting extradition to the US.