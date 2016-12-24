‘Balloonatic’ fined for piloting lawn chair over Calgary

AFP, OTTAWA

A Canadian man was sanctioned on Thursday for a stunt in which he flew high over Calgary in a lawn chair attached to 110 large helium balloons, local media said.

Daniel Boria, 27, who prosecutor Matt Dalidowicz called a “balloonatic,” was ordered by a judge to pay a C$5,000 (US$3,700) fine.

Boria also agreed to donate C$20,000 to charity, public broadcaster CBC said.

He also had to hand over video of the voyage on July 5 last year to the court to prevent him from using it for self-promotion.

The Calgary Herald quoted Dalidowicz as telling the Alberta provincial court that the flight could have caused a collision with any of two dozen aircraft landing or departing from the city’s airport that evening.

It would have caused “catastrophic damage” to a passenger jet, he said.

Boria took off in his makeshift flying machine from a golf course with an oxygen tank, a radio and a parachute.

During the escapade two jetliners reportedly flew underneath him, but air traffic controllers were never able to pinpoint his exact location.

After bailing from his chair in a parachute, Boria was arrested by police who had been monitoring his movements across the sky.