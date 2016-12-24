Newspaper accuses Trump pick of anti-China bias

AP, BEIJING

A Chinese state newspaper yesterday accused a trade adviser picked by US president-elect Donald Trump of “anti-China alarmism” and warned that both sides would suffer if commerce is disrupted.

The China Daily editorial was more forceful and openly critical of economist Peter Navarro than the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which on Thursday appealed for cooperation.

Navarro, picked by Trump to run a proposed national trade council at the White House, has accused China of effectively waging economic war against the US.

The University of California-

Irvine professor will also be director of trade and industrial policy.

“There is real cause for concern as the president-elect has named economist Peter Navarro, known for his anti-China alarmism, as his trade adviser,” said the China Daily, which is aimed at foreign readers.

A statement by Trump’s transition team said the creation of the trade council “demonstrates the president-elect’s determination to make American manufacturing great again.”

“That individuals such as Navarro who have a bias against China are being picked to work in leading positions in the next administration is no laughing matter,” the China Daily said. “Any move to damage the win-win relationship will only result in a loss for both sides.”

Trump has blamed China for the decline in US factory employment.

US manufacturers have cut 5 million jobs since 2000.

Trump has threatened to raise duties on Chinese imports to 45 percent and to label Beijing a “currency manipulator,” a status that can lead to trade penalties.

Asked by reporters about Navarro’s appointment, ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) said Beijing has been observing the incoming US administration’s transition and its policy direction.

“As two major powers with broad mutual interests, cooperation is the only correct choice,” Hua said, without naming Trump or Navarro.