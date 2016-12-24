IS says Turkish troops ‘burned alive’ in video

AFP, BEIRUT

The Islamic State (IS) group has released a video purportedly showing two captured Turkish soldiers being burned alive, after Ankara vowed to fight “terror” in Syria in response to 16 of its troops being killed in battle.

The 19-minute video, showing two uniformed men being hauled from a cage before being bound and torched, was posted on Web sites linked to the militant group and was supposedly shot in the Islamic State-declared “Aleppo Province” in northern Syria.

Speaking in Turkish, the killer of the two men criticizes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and calls for “destruction to be sowed” in Turkey.

The shocking images recall the killing of Maaz al-Kassasbeh, a Jordanian fighter pilot, who was captured by the group when his plane went down in Syria in December 2014 and was later burned alive in a cage.

Islamic State-linked news agency Amaq said last month that the militants had kidnapped two Turkish soldiers, and the Turkish army separately said it had lost contact with two of its men.

The video’s release came a day after 16 Turkish soldiers were killed by Islamic State fighters in Ankara’s biggest loss so far in its incursion into Syria.

They were killed in a succession of attacks near the Syrian town of al-Bab on Wednesday that included three suicide car bombings.

The heavy toll showed the intensifying battle for the town, which Turkish forces have been seeking to capture for weeks in the biggest test of their four-month incursion into Syria.

Turkish troops entered Syria on Aug. 24 in support of pro-Ankara Syrian rebels, with the aim of ousting the Islamic State, as well as Kurdish militia from the border area.

At least 38 Turkish soldiers have been killed in the operation, which the Turkish government has dubbed Euphrates Shield.

Speaking earlier on Thursday, Erdogan vowed no let-up in the ongoing campaign.

“Yes, maybe we will have to lay martyrs to rest, but we are determined to preserve their memory and protect what they left us and continue this struggle,” he said in a speech in Ankara.

Turkey “is engaged in its most serious struggle since the war of independence” that led to the creation of the modern state in 1923, he said.

Turkish television showed distraught relatives of the dead dealing with the news and putting national flags outside their homes.

The earlier stages of Turkey’s campaign proceeded with lightning speed and the border town of Jarabulus was taken on the first day of the offensive.

However, the army has sustained increasing casualties in the fight for al-Bab — 25km from the border.

Turkish Minister of Defence Fikri Isik told parliament on Thursday that 1,005 Islamic State fighters and 299 fighters affiliated to the Kurdish Peoples’ Protection Units (YPG) had been killed in the operation so far.

Ankara considers the YPG a terror group, even though it works with the US as an ally in the fight against the Islamic State.

The army said the latest clashes erupted around a weapons depot that had been used by the Islamic State group for the past two years.

Al-Bab lies 35km northeast of Aleppo, which is now under control of Syrian government forces in the biggest defeat for rebels in the civil war.

Turkey has been a key backer of the rebels and insists the ouster of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is the only way to bring peace to Syria.