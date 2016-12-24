Australia says Christmas threat foiled

Reuters, SYDNEY

Australian police yesterday said that they had foiled a plot to attack prominent sites in the city of Melbourne with a series of bombs on Christmas Day tomorrow that authorities described as “an imminent terrorist event” inspired by the Islamic State group.

Police laid terrorism charges against one man and were expected to charge at least three others after authorities conducted overnight raids on homes in the suburbs of Australia’s second-largest city.

Six men and a woman, all Australian citizens in their 20s, were arrested during the raids, which were conducted by about 400 police and members of Australia’s domestic spy agency.

“This is a significant disruption of what we would describe as an imminent terrorist event in Melbourne,” Australian Federal Police Commissioner Andrew Colin told reporters in Sydney.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turn bull told reporters that the planned attack was an “Islamist terrorist plot” and “one of the most substantial terrorist plots that have been disrupted over the last several years.”

The plot targeted high-profile locations in Melbourne, including Federation Square, Flinders Street Station and St Paul’s Cathedral “possibly on Christmas Day,” acting Victorian police commissioner Graham Ashton said.

It was inspired by the Islamic State militant group and the suspects had been under close surveillance for two weeks, he said.

One of the suspected planners in custody was an Egyptian-born Australian and the others were all Australian-born of Lebanese descent, Ashton told reporters.

He said that the threat had been “removed ... in its entirety.”

However security in Melbourne was boosted yesterday.

Extra police would be on patrol on Christmas Day and at the annual Boxing Day cricket Test in Melbourne against Pakistan the following day, which attracts tens of thousands of fans every year, he said.

Melbourne Archbishop Philip Freer told reporters that services on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day would go ahead “unaffected by these things.”

One of the arrested men, Abdul Maharani, was later charged with terror offenses and did not apply for bail when he appeared briefly in the Melbourne’s Magistrate Court, court spokeswoman Asher Whitaker said.

Similar charges are expected to be laid against at least three other men, a Victoria Police spokeswoman said.

Two of those arrested, including the woman, were released without charge, police said earlier.

Police in Australia are able to hold terror suspects without charge for four hours, but they can also apply to a court to detain them without charge for as long as two weeks.

Few details were released about what evidence was collected by police during the raids in suburbs in Melbourne’s northwest, but Ashton said the attacks would likely have involved explosives and either guns or knives.

Australia, a US ally that sent troops to fight in Afghanistan and Iraq, has been on heightened alert for plots by home-grown attackers since 2014.

Authorities have said they have thwarted a number of plots, particularly involving radicalize teenagers, in recent years.

There have also been several “lone wolf” assaults, including a 2014 cafe siege in Sydney in which two hostages and the attacker were killed, and the killing of a police accountant last year.