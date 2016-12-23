Canadian couple caught sneaking cat into N Zealand

AP, WELLINGTON

A Canadian woman who authorities say hid her four-year-old pet cat Bella in her handbag during a flight across the Pacific Ocean had her vacation cut short when border agents discovered the ruse at Auckland Airport.

New Zealand Ministry for Primary Industries spokesman Craig Hughes yesterday said that the woman was refused entry into the country and was forced to catch the next flight home with her cat after she tried to smuggle it across the border.

He called the woman’s actions “reckless and dangerous.”

New Zealand has strict regulations for importing pets. Cats and dogs from most approved countries must have an implanted microchip and be kept in quarantine for a minimum of 10 days after arrival.

Hughes said the woman and her husband, both in their mid to late 20s, concealed the cat from the flight crew and other passengers during the 11,300km flight from Vancouver to Auckland.

“Apparently it was a very quiet cat. Very docile,” Hughes said, adding that it might have been given some drugs to make it drowsy.

When the couple arrived at the airport, they said they had nothing to declare, according to Hughes.

He said border agents then determined they had muddy boots that needed inspecting.

Agents then moved the couple’s bags to an X-ray machine.

Hughes said the woman was “very reluctant” to have her small handbag X-rayed and insisted it had already been checked.

She finally admitted there was a cat inside, Hughes said.

However, she said she had told a ticketing agent about Bella when she purchased her ticket, according to Hughes.

Hughes said that even if the woman’s story were true, which he doubted, it was still unacceptable to bring a cat across the border without declaring it.

He said foreign cats could bring with them ticks and diseases that are not present in New Zealand.

He said that the woman got upset about being sent back home.

“She had plans to have a nice holiday with her husband in New Zealand,” Hughes said.

“And her cat,” he added.