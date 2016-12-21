Agencies

INDONESIA

Tourists in ‘walk of shame’

Two Australian tourists accused of stealing a bicycle have been forced to take a “walk of shame” around an island with signs round their necks, an official said yesterday. “I am thieve [sic]. Don’t do what I did,” the sign read. The tourists, whose identities were not revealed, allegedly stole a bicycle about 10 days ago on Gili Trawangan, a popular tourist destination. CCTV recordings showed the two Australians taking a bike from a hotel, village chief Muhamad Taufik said. The hotel manager reported the case to the authorities who caught the pair the following day, Taufik added. “We interrogated them, made an agreement, paraded them around the island and forced them to leave Gili,” Taufik said. The two were the first foreigners this year to undergo a “walk of shame.” A few locals have been forced to take part in the walk for theft this year.

INDONESIA

Police to arrest vigilantes

The police chief vowed on Monday to crack down on any vigilantes trying to enforce Islamic rulings before Christmas, saying religious edicts do not amount to the law in the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation. His remarks came as a religious group attempted to stop retail workers from wearing Santa hats inside malls, saying the festive garb is un-Islamic. The nation’s highest Islamic council issued a fatwa making it sinful for businesses to force their Muslim staff to wear Christmas attire. The ruling inspired dozens to rally outside malls in Surabaya at the weekend, earning a sharp rebuke from Police Chief Tito Karnavian. “I have ordered my officers to arrest those doing sweeps in an anarchic fashion, because it is a violation of the law,” he told reporters. He also reprimanded two police units caught passing on the ruling to their officers.

THAILAND

Dead diver may be Russian

A diver found with his throat slashed and tied to a post in the middle of the sea near a beach resort could be Russian, police said on Monday. The body, in a full wetsuit and flippers, was found on Friday last week tethered to a mooring post off Koh Larn — an island near the beach town of Pattaya. The macabre case has baffled detectives, who say they are unable to ascertain how he died. “The initial autopsy found his throat was slashed ... but the forensic doctor said it could have happened by suicide or by someone cutting him,” Pattaya Police Colonel Apichai Krobpetch said. “We believe he could be Russian ... there are witnesses who said they heard him earlier speaking Russian,” he said, adding they were seeking consular help to identify the man. Koh Larn is a short boat ride from Pattaya — a town popular with Russian holidaymakers.

RUSSIA

Bath oil kills 52 in Siberia

At least 52 residents of the Siberian city of Irkutsk have died after drinking bath oil, hoping it would give them the same sensation as alcohol, investigators said on Monday. Use of counterfeit or surrogate alcohol is rife in the nation, where two years of economic pain have pushed more people below the poverty line, though the death toll from the latest incident is unusually high. “It is a terrible tragedy,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “This type of problem is well known and the president has been informed.” Investigators in Irkutsk said they had detained two people suspected of distributing the bath oil. A local police official said five other arrests had also been made. The product had a warning on its label saying it should not be swallowed, but investigators said people had ignored that and consumed it as if it was alcohol.