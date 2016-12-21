Shooter found dead after killing three in Zurich Islamic hall

Reuters and AFP, ZURICH, Switzerland

A man who shot three people at an Islamic center on Monday is dead, police said yesterday, confirming that a body found near the scene was that of the assailant.

Zurich cantonal police said authorities had identified the suspect, but gave no details. A news conference was scheduled for later in the day.

The gunman had stormed into the center on Eisgasse and opened fire on worshippers.

“The dead man found around 300 meters from the scene of the crime after the shooting in the mosque is the suspect,” a statement on a police Web site said.

Two of the three victims — aged 30, 35 and 56 — were seriously injured in the attack, which took place shortly after 5:30pm near the main train station in Switzerland’s financial capital.

A third person sustained less severe injuries.

Police had identified the suspect only as a man about 30 years old wearing dark clothing and a dark woolen cap who fled the mosque after the attack.

Police have not provided any details about the suspected motive for the shooting.

About a dozen people were inside the prayer hall at the time of shooting, the ATS news agency reported, citing a number of people on site, adding that a prayer service had been scheduled for 4:45pm.

The worshippers were mainly from North Africa, Somalia and Eritrea, ATS reported.

Switzerland, a country of about 8 million people, reportedly has about 450,000 Muslims.