Canada appeals for release of couple kidnapped in Afghanistan in 2012

AP, TORONTO

Canada on Monday called for the unconditional release of a Canadian man and his American wife after a new video appeared to show them begging their governments to intervene on their behalf with their Afghan captors.

The video, which was uploaded to YouTube on Monday and has not been independently verified by The Associated Press, shows Joshua Boyle and Caitlan Coleman, who were kidnapped in Afghanistan in 2012.

Coleman refers to “the Kafkaesque nightmare in which we find ourselves” and urges “governments on both sides” to reach a deal for their freedom.

It was not clear if Coleman, who indicated the video was recorded on Dec. 3, was reading from a script.

“My children have seen their mother defiled,” she added.

Two young children appear in the video with them, and Coleman has told her family that she gave birth to two children in captivity.

Canadian Global Affairs spokesman Michael O’Shaughnessy said his government was aware of the latest video.

“We are deeply concerned for the safety and well-being of Joshua Boyle, Caitlan Coleman and their young children and call for their unconditional release,” O’Shaughnessy said.

The US Department of State said it was reviewing the footage.

The four-minute video came to public attention through the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors extremist activity online.

SITE alsio said it was dated Dec. 3, though the AP could not verify the date of the recording.

The two vanished after setting off in the summer of 2012 for a backpacking journey that took them to Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, and then to Afghanistan.

Coleman’s parents, Jim and Lyn Coleman, last heard from their son-in-law on Oct. 8, 2012, from an Internet cafe in what Josh described as an “unsafe” part of Afghanistan.

In 2013, the couple appeared in two videos asking the US government to free them from the Taliban.

Jim and Lyn Coleman received a letter in November last year in which their daughter said she had given birth to a second child in captivity.

In July, Jim Coleman, speaking to the online news service Circa News, issued a plea to top Taliban commanders to be “kind and merciful” and let the couple go.

A video released in August showed Coleman and Boyle warning that their captors would kill them and their children unless the government in Kabul ends its execution of Taliban prisoners. Their children did not appear in that video.

In early May, Kabul hanged six Taliban-linked inmates, in the first set of executions carried out as part of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s new hardline policy against the militants who are stepping up their nationwide offensive.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said he could not immediately comment on the latest video when contacted by reporters.

Additional reporting by AFP