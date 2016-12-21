MH370 not likely in search area

Reuters, SYDNEY and KUALA LUMPUR

Investigators searching for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 have recommended extending the search by an additional 25,000km2 to an area further north in the Indian Ocean, after conceding for the first time they were probably looking in the wrong spot.

Australia, one of three search nations, rejected the recommendation citing a lack of “credible evidence” to extend the search, leaving it unclear whether Chinese and Malaysian search teams would finance a prolonged effort.

“The report does not give a specific location for the missing aircraft and so we need credible evidence that identifies the specific location of the aircraft to extend the search,” a spokeswoman for Australian Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester said by telephone.

Malaysian Minister of Transport Liow Tiong Lai said it remains to be seen how the investigators’ report could help identify the specific location of the aircraft. He did not make a statement on funding.

The 120,000km2 underwater search area west of Australia in the Indian Ocean is due to be completed next month, with no sign of the missing jet.

Flight MH370 disappeared in March 2014 with 239 passengers and crew on board, most of them Chinese, en route to Beijing from the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur. Its whereabouts has become one of the world’s greatest aviation mysteries.

The recommendation to extend the search followed a meeting last month between crash investigators, satellite communication and aviation experts, including Boeing, and government representatives from Malaysia, China and Australia.

The search coordinator, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, yesterday issued advice that new evidence derived from ocean drift modeling and further analysis of satellite communications with the aircraft and washed-up debris helped determine the new area.

“There is a high degree of confidence that the previously identified underwater area searched to date does not contain the missing aircraft,” the bureau’s report said. “Given the elimination of this area, the experts identified an area of approximately 25,000 km2 as the area with the highest probability of containing the wreckage of the aircraft.”

The proposed new search area is north of the current search zone that has been the focus of the A$200 million (US$145 million) search so far. It would represent the second time the search has been extended if funding is forthcoming.

Malaysia and Australia have contributed the bulk of search financing. Malaysia holds ultimate responsibility given Malaysia Airlines is registered in the Southeast Asian nation, while the aircraft is thought to have crashed west of Australia, placing it in the nation’s maritime zone of responsibility.

Grace Subathirai Nathan, whose mother was on the plane, said it was unclear what authorities were doing to find the new evidence that would satisfy the Australian government demands.

“The families have time and again requested that an international appeal to all nations be made if the three participating states are unable to fully support the extended search,” said Nathan, who heads the next-of-kin support group Members of Voice 370.