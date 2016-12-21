Norway, China restore ties after Nobel dispute

NY Times News Service, LONDON

China and Norway on Monday announced that they would normalize relations, six years after the decision to award the Nobel Peace Prize to imprisoned democracy advocate Liu Xiaobo (劉曉波) opened a rift between the countries.

Neither nation explained the timing of the announcement, but analysts said Norway hoped to revive talks on a trade deal that stalled after the Nobel committee awarded the 2010 prize to Liu, a literary critic and political essayist.

The news accompanied an unannounced visit to Beijing by Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Borge Brende, who met with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強).

“Through meticulous and numerous conversations, the two sides have, over the last years, reached a level of trust that allows for resumption of a normal relationship,” they said in a joint declaration, which said Norway was “fully conscious of the position and concerns of the Chinese side” over the prize.

“Norway deeply reflected upon the reasons bilateral mutual trust was harmed and had conscientious, solemn consultations with China about how to improve bilateral relations,” Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) said in a statement.

In the statement, Norway said it “fully respects China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, attaches high importance to China’s core interests and major concerns, will not support actions that undermine them and will do its best to avoid any future damage to the bilateral relations.”

Stein Tonnesson, former director of the Peace Research Institute Oslo, said the agreement was “of huge importance to Norway” because of the commercial potential.