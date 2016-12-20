Agencies

UNITED STATES

Book returned 57 years late

Barbara Roston of Manhattan in New York City has explained that she is definitely not a thief. “It was a youthful indiscretion,” she said, “I didn’t mean to steal it.” And yet, there it was, sitting on her desk: A faded green copy of Gone With the Wind, by Margaret Mitchell, that belonged to the Brooklyn Public Library. It was 57 years overdue. On the last page, stuck to the paper pocket of the book was a sticker explaining the library’s policy: “Give your neighbor a chance to borrow this book. Return it on or before the due date shown above. The fee is US$0.05 per calendar day for each book kept overdue.” “I’ve seen books returned late, but never one this old,” Brooklyn Public Library chief librarian Lisa Rosenblum said. The book will not be joining the library’s 59 other copies of Gone With the Wind. It is too old and fragile. Instead, the library plans to put it on display, Rosenblum said. “It’s a great reminder that it’s always important to return your books,” she said. “Even 60 years late.”

AUSTRALIA

Lethal Christmas decoration

It might have been trying to disguise itself as tinsel, but a closer look revealed that a deadly tiger snake had climbed up a Christmas tree. A woman noticed the uninvited and highly venomous guest in her Melbourne home on Sunday but kept her cool and made a cup of tea while she waited for a professional snake-catcher to arrive. “It was a tiger snake. They are very deadly but only if you hurt them,” said snake-catcher Barry Goldsmith, who removed the reptile. “It probably came in through an open door, but she was very sensible about it. She didn’t panic, she just took a photo and sent it to the snake-catcher, me, and 20 minutes later I had the little bugger in a bag.” Australia is home to 20 of the world’s 25 most venomous snakes, including the tiger snake which, can grow up to 2.9m long and is usually found in coastal areas.

UNITED STATES

Men conspired to kill by X-ray

A New York industrial mechanic convicted of attempting to produce a mobile X-ray device intended to kill Muslims is scheduled to be sentenced today. Fifty-two-year-old Glendon Scott Crawford, of Galway, New York, was also convicted of conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction and distributing information about weapons of mass destruction. He faces a minimum of 25 years in prison. Co-defendant Eric Feight pleaded guilty to lesser charges of providing material support to terrorists and was sentenced last year to eight years in prison. Both men worked for General Electric in Schenectady, New York. Prosecutors say the two conspired to design and build the device, which was to be set off remotely and would have exposed targets to deadly doses of radiation.

UNITED STATES

‘Patriots Day’ stirs emotions

Survivors of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing are likely feeling a range of emotions as the new Mark Wahlberg film, Patriots Day, hits theaters this week. The film is set to open in Boston, New York and Los Angeles tomorrow and nationwide on Jan. 13. Some of the key characters portrayed in the movie saw the film at a special screening last week. Former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis said seeing the movie was a cathartic experience. Survivor Jessica Kensky said the film showed respect for the survivors. Walhberg, a Boston native, plays Tommy Saunders, an amalgam of Boston police officers who were at the finish line when the bombs exploded and later helped find the bombers.