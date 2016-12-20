Canberra, Paris insist on secrecy over sub design

AP, SYDNEY

The Australian and French defense ministers yesterday said that they have given top priority to concealing design details of a new Australian submarine after data was leaked from French shipbuilder DCNS about a submarine built for India.

French Minister of Defense Jean-Yves Le Drian said the mutual concerns of France and Australia to avoid a repeat of such a leak were addressed in an agreement on protecting classified information signed in Paris last week.

“Our determination is total and our cooperation is just as total as our determination,” Le Drian told reporters through an interpreter in Sydney.

Australia in April announced that DCNS, a French state majority-owned company, had been chosen to design 12 diesel-electric submarines at a cost of at least A$56 billion (US$40.77 billion).

Le Drian is in Australia to sign a bilateral agreement today to create a DCNS-Australia partnership to build the world’s largest conventionally powered submarines in Australia.

Fears were raised in August that India’s Scorpene submarines could be compromised by the leak of sensitive data from DCNS.

An Australian newspaper reported that the information was suspected to have been taken in 2011 by a DCNS subcontractor.

The Indian government later said that the leaks had been investigated and that the submarines’ security had not been compromised.

DCNS has been contracted to build six of the Scorpene conventionally powered subs in Mumbai.

Australian Minister of Defense Marise Payne yesterday said that design security for Australia’s 97m-long Shortfin Barracuda submarines “is a first-order issue for both of us.”