Malaysia wants ASEAN aid for Rohingya

Reuters, YANGON, Myanmar

Malaysia said yesterday that the plight of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar was a regional concern and called for ASEAN to coordinate humanitarian aid and investigate alleged atrocities committed against them.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Anifah Aman was speaking at a meeting of the 10-nation bloc in Yangon called by Burmese State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi after weeks of reports that the army has killed, raped and arbitrarily arrested Rohingya civilians.

Myanmar has denied the accusations, saying many of the reports are fabricated and it insists the strife in Rakhine State, where many Rohingya live, is an internal matter.

In addition to fending off diplomatic pressure over the crisis, the Myanmar government has also invited a handpicked media delegation to visit the affected region this week.

Anifah said events in Rakhine State were a matter of regional security and stability, noting that about 56,000 Rohingya now live in Muslim-majority Malaysia having fled previous unrest in Myanmar.

“We believe that the situation is now of a regional concern and should be resolved together,” Anifah told the meeting, according to a transcript of his speech provided by the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Progress in improving the human rights of the Rohingya had been “rather slow,” he said, noting the stream of reports about abuses being committed in Rakhine State.

Anifah, who appeared to leave the meeting early, also warned that Islamic State group militants “could be taking advantage of this situation.”

Malaysia’s intervention in the Rakhine crisis marks a break with ASEAN members’ tradition of non-intervention in each other’s internal affairs.

Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai said “everybody was happy” with yesterday’s meeting, which he described as primarily a briefing by Myanmar on the situation in Rakhine State.

Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi said Myanmar had agreed to provide regular updates to ASEAN members and had pledged that access for humanitarian assistance “will be open.”

The government of predominantly Buddhist Myanmar has said that militants with links to Islamists overseas were behind attacks on security posts near its border with Bangladesh, in the north of Rakhine State, on Oct. 9.

Government troops have poured into the Muslim-majority area since the attacks that killed nine police officers. At least 86 people have died and an estimated 27,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since Oct. 9.

Refugees, residents and human rights groups say that government soldiers have committed summary executions, raped Rohingya women and burned homes.

The majority of the population in northern Rakhine State are Rohingya Muslims who are denied citizenship in Myanmar, where they are considered illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

Independent media and observers have been denied access to northern Rakhine State. Some Rohingya communities have also been off-limits to aid agencies on security grounds for more than two months, raising fears about the welfare of a population that was already experiencing high rates of malnutrition.

A group of journalists chosen by the Ministry of Information to represent domestic and international media was set to visit Maungdaw, the main site of the conflict, yesterday.

However, officials did not invite most media organizations that have reported on the alleged abuses, including Reuters.