Agencies

UNITED STATES

Heimlich inventor dies

The surgeon who created the life-saving Heimlich maneuver for choking victims has died. Henry Heimlich died early on Saturday at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati. He was 96. His son, Phil, said he suffered a heart attack earlier in the week. Heimlich was director of surgery at Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati in 1974 when he devised the treatment for choking victims that made his name a household word. Rescuers using the procedure abruptly squeeze a victim’s abdomen, pushing in and above the navel with the fist to create a flow of air from the lungs. The flow of air can push objects out of the windpipe and prevent suffocation.

UNITED STATES

Woman killed by falling tree

A woman was killed and five others were injured when a large eucalyptus tree fell on a wedding party taking photographs at a Southern California park on Saturday, authorities said. Several people were trapped under the tree at Whittier’s Penn Park, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. Video from the scene showed fire crews using chain saws to cut through the downed branches. Four of the injured suffered scrapes and bruises, officials said. A your-year-old girl was listed in critical condition due to head trauma, the Los Angeles Times reported. Witnesses described hearing a loud crack and seeing people run from the area.

GERMANY

Cleric slams neo-Nazis

An official from the Lutheran Church in Dortmund has sharply criticized far-right protesters’ occupation of a downtown church next to a Christmas market in the western German city. Superintendent Ulf Schlueter on Saturday told the German news agency dpa that it was “disrespectful to abuse the church for far-right propaganda.” A group of neo-Nazis occupied the Reinoldi Church in Dortmund on Friday night, putting up racist banners from its steeple and setting off firecrackers. Dpa reported that police eventually cleared the church and are investigating the incident. Schlueter said the church’s staff has for years taken a strong stand against far-right extremism and would continue to do so.

BOLIVIA

Crashed pilot unqualified

The pilot in the plane crash that killed 71 people traveling to Colombia on a Bolivian charter including soccer players from Brazil had not flown enough hours to pilot commercial flights, a copilot’s attorney said on Saturday. “We have been able to demonstrate that pilot Miguel Quiroga had not completed the training hours required” to fly commercially, Omar Duran, attorney for the family of copilot Fernando Goytia — who like Quiroga was killed in the crash — told state news agency ABI. The LaMia airlines plane slammed into the mountains outside Medellin on Nov. 29, killing most of Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense Real as they traveled to a match. A harrowing recording has emerged of the pilot radioing the control tower to report he was out of fuel. Six people survived the crash. “Apparently in 2013, some falsified information was relayed and despite the fact authorities verify that [Quiroga] did not have the flight hours required he got his license” in Bolivia, Duran said. Copilot Goytia was aware, but did not disclose the facts to protect the airline’s reputation, the attorney added. Bolivia has suspended the airline’s permit and arrested its manager and his son, who is an official in the civil aviation authority.