NZ’s English announces new Cabinet

AFP, WELLINGTON

New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English unveiled a new-look Cabinet yesterday, marking his first major move since taking over the country’s top job six days ago.

There were few surprises in the fine-tuning, with only one minister who intends to stand in next year’s general election dropped completely, while others had their roles adjusted.

New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Murray McCully, who has announced he would not be seeking re-election, is to retain his role until a replacement is appointed in May.

English, 54, was unanimously elected by the ruling center-right National Party as the new leader after the popular Key resigned for family reasons after eight years as prime minister.

“This refreshed ministerial team builds on that success and provides a mix of new people, alongside experienced ministers either continuing their roles or taking up new challenges,” English said. “This new ministry is focused on providing prosperity, opportunity and security for all Kiwis, including the most vulnerable in our communities.”

Judith Collins, who briefly challenged English for the leadership, lost the police portfolio and was dropped two places on the Cabinet list.

Jonathan Coleman, who also stood for the leadership until it became clear English had the numbers to win, remained as health minister and stayed on the front bench.

New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Paula Lee Bennett took over as police minister while Simon Bridges — seen as a high-flyer in the National Party ranks — moved into the top five in Cabinet.

He replaced Steven Joyce as minister for economic development, with Joyce taking over as minister of finance.

Four-term MP Jo Goodhew, who was food safety minister, was dropped from the Cabinet. Two other former Cabinet members Sam Lotu-Iiga and Craig Foss announced their resignations before the reshuffle.