Car bombing kills 14 Turkish soldiers

AFP, ISTANBUL, TURKEY

Fourteen Turkish soldiers were killed and dozens more were wounded on Saturday in a suicide car bombing blamed on Kurdish militants targeting off-duty conscripts, the latest in a string of attacks to rock Turkey in recent months.

The government said all signs so far suggested the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) was behind the bombing in the city of Kayseri, a usually calm industrial hub in the heart of Anatolia.

With tensions soaring in Turkey, nationalist protesters attacked the offices of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) in Kayseri, as well as seven other locations in Istanbul and across the country.

Turkish Minister of the Interior Suleyman Soylu said a total of 56 people were wounded, half a dozen of them seriously.

The death toll rose from 13 to 14 after one more soldier died in hospital, Anadolu news agency said.

TV pictures showed the bus reduced to a smoldering wreck by the blast, which came a week after 44 people were killed in a double bombing in Istanbul after a soccer match hosted by the top side Besiktas.

That attack, which targeted a police bus, was claimed by the Kurdistan Freedom Falcons (TAK) seen as a radical offshoot of the PKK. No claim has been made so far for the Kayseri bombing.

“All indications at present point to the PKK,” Turkish Deputy Prime Minister and government spokesman Numan Kurtulmus told NTV.

He said that the materials used in the bombing were similar to those used in the Istanbul attack last week.

“You don’t just buy these at the shopping mall... there is a logistical support,” he said.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said that the attack was carried out by a “suicide bomber,” without giving further details.

Fifteen suspects have already been detained over alleged involvement in the plot, Kayseri State prosecutor Mustafa Arslanturk was quoted as saying by Anadolu.

The bus — carrying low-ranking privates and non-commissioned officers — was attacked after leaving the commando headquarters in the city to take the off-duty soldiers on a shopping trip.

Those killed were in their early 20s, reports said.

Turkish TV broadcast harrowing footage of relatives bidding farewell to the coffins at a military airport.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the “acts of terror” in Turkey were “aiming at all 79 million of our citizens together with our soldiers and police.”

“We will fight decisively against these terror organizations in the spirit of a national mobilization,” he said.

Turkey has seen a spate of deadly bombings in a bloody year blamed militants that have left dozens dead and put the country on daily alert.

In June, 47 people were killed in a triple suicide bombing and gun attack at Istanbul Ataturk Airport, with authorities blaming the Islamic State (IS) group.

Another 57 people were killed in August in a suicide attack by an IS-linked bomber at a Kurdish wedding in the southeastern city of Gaziantep.

Kurdish militants have twice struck with bombings that killed dozens in Ankara in February and March.

One of the main cities of central Turkey, Kayseri is a key industrial hub with a population of more than 1 million and a stronghold of Turkish nationalists.

The city lies close to the famous landscapes of Cappadocia, a magnet for tourists around the world, and well west of the main fighting between PKK and security forces in the southeast.