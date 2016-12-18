Agencies

UNITED STATES

Deer dies amid dispute

A white-tailed deer that went from being a minor celebrity in Harlem, New York, to a cause celebre after its capture, died in captivity on Friday, moments before it was to be driven upstate and released. The preliminary causes of death, according to a city parks spokesman, were stress and the day-and-a-half that the deer spent at a city animal shelter in East Harlem. “Unfortunately because of the time we had to wait for DEC [Department of Environmental Conservation] to come and transport the deer, the deer has perished. This was an animal that was under a great deal of stress for the past 24 hours and had been tranquilized for much of that time,” city parks spokesman Sam Biederman, said.

SOUTH KOREA

Protests switch focus

Protesters yesterday began gathering in the streets of Seoul for the eighth straight week, pushing their demands for the swift and permanent removal of impeached President Park Geun-hye. Organizers said the mass rally would march on the Constitutional Court whose nine justices are considering the validity of the impeachment bill passed by the national assembly more than a week ago. The court has 180 days to make a ruling. The protesters are adamant that Park should resign immediately and face criminal prosecution.

INDIA

Dalai Lama meeting panned

The government has objected to the Dalai Lama meeting with Indian President Pranab Mukherjee earlier this month, saying the talks had negatively impacted ties between the Asian neighbors. “The Chinese side is firmly opposed to any form of contacts between officials of other countries with him [the Dalai Lama],” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Geng Shuang (耿爽) told a media briefing on Friday. “We urge the Indian side to ... fully respect China’s core interest and major concerns, [and] take effective means to remove the negative impact caused by the incident, so as to avoid disturbance to the China-India relationship.”

SYRIA

Thousands trapped in Aleppo

The evacuation of residents from the last rebel-held section in the devastated city of Aleppo broke down on Friday with thousands of people still trapped inside, as concern escalated about their fate. The breakdown came as Russia claimed, incorrectly, that all civilians wishing to leave had already been evacuated and that only “irreconcilable” fighters remained, further raising fears among those still trapped. Buses had been taking civilians and fighters out of the shrinking rebel area under a deal struck between Russia, which backs the Syrian government, and Turkey, which supports the rebels.

AUSTRALIA

Four survive crash-landing

Four people, including a child, have been winched to safety following a helicopter crash-landing in bushland near Sydney. The helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing in the Royal National Park near Bundeena, 30km south of Sydney, yesterday morning. Four people were on board, including a three-year-old boy, all related to the pilot. Rescue helicopter spokesman Steve Leahy said the small helicopter had been flying off the coast of southern Sydney just after 10am when its engine malfunctioned. The pilot was able to direct the aircraft back to land and it made an emergency landing in thick scrub, about 1km from Jibbon Beach.