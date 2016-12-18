Burkina Faso troops killed in raid

AFP, OUAGADOUGOU

At least 12 soldiers were killed in Burkina Faso on Friday in what local authorities said was the biggest ever militant attack on the army, at a base near the restive border with Mali.

“A detachment of our army’s anti-terrorist force suffered a murderous attack which claimed the lives of 12 of our valiant soldiers and left some wounded,” Burkinabe President Roch Marc Christian Kabore said in an address to the nation.

“I strongly condemn this horrible attack which shows the cruelty of these perpetrators,” added Kabore, who did not specify the number of injured.

Two more men were missing after about 40 militants riding pick-up trucks and motorbikes attacked the army’s Nassoumbou base about 30km from the Burkina-Mali border, Soum Province High Commissioner Mohamed Dah said.

“They were heavily armed with Kalashnikovs and rocket-launchers. They opened fire at the depots, the tents and set fire to some of the vehicles,” he said, adding that it was “the biggest jihadist attack ever perpetrated” against the army.

Dah added that at least five attackers were killed although their bodies were removed from the scene by other assailants on motorcycles.

A security source who asked not to be named said the assailants were wearing turbans and waving black militant flags.

Troops at the Nassoumbou base are part of a 600-strong anti-terrorist battalion that was deployed in January 2013 when France sent in troops to counter a militant insurgency in northern Mali.

This was the second direct attack against the Burkina army since militant assailants surfaced in the country early last year, mostly staging attacks in the north near the borders of Mali and Niger.

However, in January this year, three militants left dozens of people dead and 71 injured in an attack in the heart of the capital.

Thirty people were killed when gunmen stormed the four-star Splendid Hotel and a nearby cafe in Ouagadougou.

Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) the group behind a string of attacks in west Africa in recent years, claimed responsibility for the strikes on the venues which were popular with Westerners.

The army has, since 2012, had an anti-terrorist battalion deployed along the country’s long border with Mali, an area which is frequently subjected to attacks and kidnappings.

In October, Kabore had called on Burkinabe to fight back against the mounting militant threat.