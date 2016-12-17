Agencies

UNITED STATES

Northeast in deep freeze

Low temperatures and high winds have put northeastern states in a deep freeze and more frigid temperatures are expected. “You are talking about 30 degrees [Fahrenheit] below normal highs. That is pretty darn cold,” National Weather Service meteorologist James Brown said in Maine. “This is pretty much a piece of Arctic air that came off the North Pole and came into New England.” Forecasters said a storm will follow the frigid weather, bringing chances for snow, sleet and freezing rain across much of the nation.

Trump picks envoy to Israel

President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday said he would nominate bankruptcy attorney David Friedman as ambassador to Israel, and Friedman said he looked forward to taking up his post in Jerusalem, implying a move from Tel Aviv that would mark a break in longstanding foreign policy. During the campaign, Trump pledged to switch the embassy from Tel Aviv, where it has been for 68 years, to Jerusalem, even though the US and other world powers do not regard Jerusalem, captured during the 1968 war, as Israel’s capital.

Harlem deer pardoned

A beloved buck that had taken up residence in a park in Harlem was granted a last-minute reprieve from death row late on Thursday. The buck had been captured on the grounds of a public-housing complex on West 155th Street at about 4am on Thursday after he wandered out of Jackie Robinson Park, where he had been drawing crowds for two weeks. Earlier in the day, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office said the deer would be killed because officials at the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) said he would have to be released near where he was caught and could not be relocated elsewhere. At 7pm, the East Harlem animal shelter where the buck had been taken said it had just received orders from the city to put the animal to death. However, at 8pm, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo released a statement saying that Cuomo “has directed DEC to offer assistance to the city to transport and find a new habitat for it immediately.”

Border Patrol agent charged

A Border Patrol agent in San Diego, California, was charged on Thursday with bribery for allegedly accepting US$10,000 to deliver backpacks of what he believed to be smuggled methamphetamine and cocaine that were dropped along the border fence with Mexico. Noe Lopez, 36, allegedly collected US$3,000 from a confidential government source last week for picking up 2.7kg of methamphetamine while on duty and accepted US$7,000 two days later for retrieving 7kg of phony cocaine. The Border Patrol said Lopez has been put on unpaid leave pending the outcome of the case. He is also charged with drug-related crimes.

Texas city’s water ban eased

Officials in Corpus Christi have told residents in parts of the city that they can safely drink tap water again, nearly 24 hours after warning against using the water because of an asphalt emulsifier that was released into the system. Officials believe between 11 and 91 liters of the emulsifier contaminated the system. The city has described it as a “back-flow incident in the industrial district.” Officials said they would not identify the firm that leaked the chemicals because they do not want it to stop cooperating.