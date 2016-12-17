Woman’s slaying exposes Australia’s racial divide

AP, YAMBA, Australia

The life was long drained from Lynette Daley by the time the police arrived at the beach where her naked body lay.

Her blood was everywhere: It was between her legs and on the remains of the recently burned mattress partly hidden in the sand. And it was on the jeans worn by one of the two men who were with Daley when she died.

A coroner would later find Daley bled to death from a sex act she was subjected to while so deeply intoxicated she could not have consented. A forensic pathologist dubbed her injuries more severe than those which occur in even precipitous childbirth.

However, for five years, despite the urging of the coroner and police, prosecutors refused to try the men charged with her death. It was not until June, under pressure from an outraged public, that they at last agreed to bring the case to court.

Prosecutors have never publicly explained their reluctance to take the case, but Daley’s parents believe the reason is both painful and obvious: Their daughter was Aboriginal. The two men accused in her death are white.

“If it was two Indigenous people who’d done it to a white girl,” her stepfather Gordon Davis said, “they’d be in jail.”

Whether racial prejudice played a role in Daley’s case depends on who you ask. Some suggest there might have been a problem with the evidence. Others say that, as a poor mother of seven battling alcoholism, the 33-year-old might not have been viewed by prosecutors as an “ideal” victim.

Whatever the truth, the horror of Daley’s death has shaken a nation long uncomfortable talking about race, especially when it comes to the suffering of Australia’s original inhabitants. The denial runs so deep that anthropologist W.E.H. Stanner once dubbed it “the Great Australian Silence.”

When the British claimed Australia in the 1700s, they did so by declaring it terra nullius — owned by no one — ignoring the fact that Aboriginal people had lived there for at least 50,000 years. Forced off the land by colonists and exposed to new diseases, the Indigenous population shrank drastically.

Today, Aboriginal people make up just 3 percent of the population of 24 million. And by almost any measure — from health to wealth, employment to imprisonment — they lag far behind everyone else.

“The shame of this country is the treatment of Aboriginal people,” former New South Wales State lawmaker Jan Barham said. “Lynette’s case — it’s an example of that cultural ignorance or denial that we don’t value equally the lives and the treatment of an Aboriginal person.”

Daley, a cheeky tomboy who preferred the nickname Norma, started out so strong, her parents remember. When it came to boys, she was fiercely competitive; she threw stones farther than them, climbed trees higher. Her mother, Thelma, daydreamed her athletic daughter might one day be an Olympian.

However, as a teen, she fell in with a bad crowd and began drinking heavily. By 16, she was pregnant with her first child. Several of her children were fathered by men her family says controlled and beat her.

Davis and Thelma eventually took custody of the children.

No one knows exactly when Adrian Attwater and Paul Maris entered Daley’s orbit.

Attwater told police he and Daley were dating, though her family does not believe it.

By 33, Daley was homeless. One January day in 2011, she showed up at Davis’ house and spent a couple of days there, drying out.