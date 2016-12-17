Swiss immigration bill goes to final vote

Bloomberg

After three years of uncertainty, Switzerland might be about to solve its immigration dispute with the EU.

Lawmakers in Bern were yesterday set to cast their ballots on a bill designed to curb EU immigration by giving locals a head start on filling job vacancies. By supporting the measure — which sidesteps quotas — they aim to prevent a deeper dispute that could cost the country crucial trade deals.

Since a 2014 referendum backed immigration limits, the Swiss have been trying to figure out how to implement the measure without risking the collapse of an economically vital set of agreements with Brussels and losing access to scientific research programs. Switzerland is not an EU member, yet the 28-country bloc is its biggest trading partner and citizens of its member states can take up jobs and residence freely.

The measure, dubbed “immigration light,” requires vacancies in sectors with high joblessness to be advertised exclusively at unemployment centers for a few days to give locals a leg up. Yesterday’s vote is largely a formality, as in essence the bill has already been approved by both houses of parliament, with differences between the two chambers ironed out in recent days.

The Swiss People’s Party, which spearheaded the 2014 plebiscite and has insisted on quotas, has said it would not challenge parliament’s bill via a referendum, for which it would need to collect 50,000 signatures.

Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann said that it is because the party does not want to risk defeat. Still, concerned citizens could band together and collect the requisite signatures within 100 days to trigger another national vote.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television on Dec. 6, Schneider-Ammann said that he believes parliament’s plan is “compatible” with EU rules.

The European Commission has refrained from commenting on the proposal, saying it needs to see the final version and highlighting that there should be no discrimination between Swiss and EU citizens.

About one-quarter of Switzerland’s inhabitants are foreigners. Immigration critics say companies have been recruiting lower-paid workers abroad, squeezing out Swiss. They also blame overcrowded public transport and a shortage of affordable housing on the high number of newcomers.