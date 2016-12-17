Refugees who hid Snowden in HK dream of new life

AFP, HONG KONG

Like many four-year-olds, Sethumdi says she dreams of meeting Father Christmas.

However, her future is uncertain as her refugee parents fight for a new life abroad after they sheltered fugitive whistleblower Edward Snowden in Hong Kong.

The story of how impoverished refugees helped Snowden evade authorities in 2013 only emerged in September, propelling them into the media spotlight.

Former US National Security Agency contractor Snowden hid out in Hong Kong where he initiated one of the largest data leaks in US history, fueling a firestorm over mass surveillance.

After leaving his initial hotel bolthole, he went underground, fed and looked after by some of the city’s 11,000 marginalized refugees.

Snowden now lives in exile in Russia, where he has sought asylum.

The refugees remain in Hong Kong, desperately hoping for resettlement elsewhere.

Sethumdi is Sri Lankan and lives in an apartment measuring just 14m2 with her father, Supun Thilina Kellapatha, mother, Nadeeka, and baby brother, Danath.

They hope the awareness raised by the Snowden story might lead to a better life. The family wants to go to Canada, which has a track record of taking in refugees.

Supun, 32, says he is proud to have helped Snowden and happy their case has gone public.

“Before, we just tried to survive day by day. Now I have hope,” he says.

Hong Kong is not a signatory to the UN’s refugee convention and does not grant asylum.

However, it is bound by the UN Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, and considers claims for protection based on those grounds. It also considers claims based on risk of persecution.

Like Snowden’s hosts, many refugees spend years in limbo, hoping the government will support their claims.

After government screening, claimants found to be at risk of persecution are referred to UN High Commissioner for Refugees, which can try to resettle them to a safe third country.

However, with fewer than 1 percent of cases substantiated by Hong Kong authorities, most refugees live in fear of deportation.

Supun and Nadeeka, 33, are awaiting a decision on their claim and say their lives would be in danger if they returned to Sri Lanka.

Nadeeka fled after she was repeatedly raped, Supun after he was a target of politically motivated violence, according to their protection claim.

They are banned from working, because they have no official status and receive government handouts they say do not meet their basic needs.

Nadeeka says she has been quizzed about Snowden by the Hong Kong branch of International Social Service — contracted by the Hong Kong government to take care of refugees.

She also says her case worker recommended she have an abortion when she was three months pregnant with Danath.

The service told reporters it “completely denies” that allegation, and has rejected assertions by the refugees and their lawyer Robert Tibbo that it has breached its obligation to provide them sufficient humanitarian assistance.

However, Supun feels refugees in Hong Kong are treated “like animals.”

“Give them more food, give them more money. We want to work, let us work,” he says.

The refugees initially had little idea of who Snowden was and Tibbo has been criticized for involving them. He played a key role in protecting Snowden in Hong Kong and asked his refugee clients to take him in.