Agencies

VIETNAM

Trump wants better ties: PM

US president-elect Donald Trump told Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc he wanted to further strengthen fast-warming ties between the two nations, the Hanoi government said yesterday. Vietnam has advanced ties with the US to a new level under US President Barack Obama’s administration as it faces down fellow communist neighbor China’s challenge to its territorial claims in the South China Sea. During the phone call on Wednesday the prime minister congratulated Trump on his election win and stressed the importance of maintaining friendship and cooperation. Trump “asserted his wish to cooperate with Vietnam to accelerate the relationship between the two countries,” the government said on its news Web site.

UNITED STATES

Teachers to carry arms

A rural Colorado school district on Wednesday night decided to allow its teachers and other school staff to carry guns on campus to protect students. The Hanover School District 28 board voted 3-2 to allow school employees to volunteer to be armed on the job after undergoing training. The district’s two schools serve about 270 students about 48km southeast of Colorado Springs, and it takes law enforcement an average of 20 minutes to get there. The district shares an armed school resource officer with four other school districts. School board president Mark McPherson said a survey showed the community was split on the issue.

UNITED STATES

Woman deserted sick dog

A Southern California woman who allegedly abandoned a dog with a 19kg cancerous tumor has been charged with life-threatening animal abuse and neglect. Sherri Haughton of Newport Coast on Wednesday was charged with four misdemeanors that carry a potential two-year jail sentence. A call to a woman of that name was not answered on Wednesday night. Orange County prosecutors say Haughton dropped off her seven-year-old golden retriever, Henry, at an animal hospital in May and claimed she had found him on a beach. Before it was removed, Henry’s stomach tumor had nearly doubled his body weight. He is now living with a foster family and receiving cancer treatment.

UNITED STATES

Uber self-drive test closed

California shut down Uber’s testing of self-driving cars shortly after the ride-sharing service launched its pilot in San Francisco, citing a lack of permit and threatening to sue. Uber launched the test without a permit as required by the state. Twenty firms have been approved to test a total of 130 vehicles, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) said. In a letter to Uber, DMV counsel Brian Soublet said the permit is required in part to protect public safety. “If Uber does not confirm immediately that it will stop its launch and seek a testing permit, DMV will initiate legal action,” he wrote.

UNITED STATES

Deer roams Manhattan

For the past two weeks, an adult male white-tailed deer has been seen roaming a strip of steep, rocky woods in Jackie Robinson Park in Harlem, New York. He seems to spend a lot of his time around the corner of 145th Street and Edgecombe Avenue, near a bodega and a block from a subway entrance. The carrots and celery that people slip through the fence there could have something to do with it. No one is sure how the deer got here. The city’s Parks Department said it intends to keep an eye on the deer right where it is, “unless and until it is gravely injured or presenting a risk to humans.”