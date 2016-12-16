Putin arrives late for talks in Japan, as usual

AP, NAGATO, Japan

Russian President Vladimir Putin is living up to a reputation for being late.

His Rossiya Airlines plane touched down yesterday at 4:50pm at Yamaguchi Ube Airport on the coast of western Japan, two hours and 40 minutes behind schedule.

He was due in Japan yesterday afternoon for talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a hot springs resort in western Japan.

Japanese officials said Putin’s flight departed, but was behind schedule. Japanese media reported that he would arrive about three hours late in the evening.

It was Putin’s first official visit to a G7 country since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

Putin has shown up late for meetings before. He kept Pope Francis waiting at the Vatican for one hour and 20 minutes last year. Putin reportedly kept then-Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych waiting for four hours in 2012 due to an unscheduled stop on the way to talk to bikers.

Earlier this month, Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Fumio Kishida waited for two hours when he visited the Kremlin ahead of Putin’s visit this week.

During the talks yesterday and today, Abe hopes to make progress on the 70-year-old territorial dispute while trying to bolster ties with economic projects, though a breakthrough is seen as difficult.

Putin told journalists earlier this week that progress on the island issue hinges on Japan’s flexibility.