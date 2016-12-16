Prominent Chinese dissident held by police, lawyer says

AP, BEIJING

Police have detained a prominent human-rights campaigner for allegedly using ID that was not his own to buy train tickets, his lawyer said yesterday.

Jiang Tianyong’s (江天勇) family and friends last heard from him on Nov. 21, while he was in Changsha in southern China visiting the wife of a rights lawyer detained in a broad crackdown that began last year.

UN Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty and Human Rights Philip Alston, last week said that he was concerned Jiang’s disappearance was a “reprisal” for a meeting between the two in August.

The US Department of State has also pressed for information about Jiang’s whereabouts.

Lawyer Qin Chenshou (覃臣壽) said that police in Changsha on Wednesday told him that Jiang had been administratively detained for nine days from Nov. 22 through Dec. 1.

Qin said it was not clear where Jiang was or why he was still being held.

An officer at Changsha police station said he had no idea about the case and hung up.

People must show personal identification when buying train tickets in mainland China.

Jiang’s wife, Jin Bianling (金變玲), said she last received a message from him on Nov. 21 in which he said he had bought a ticket for a late-night train to Beijing.

She also told reporters yesterday from her home in California that on Dec. 4 police raided a Beijing apartment that Jiang sometimes used and took away his personal items, and also entered his brother’s Beijing apartment and took away his tenant.

Jiang was a lawyer before being disbarred in 2009 but has continued his activism, recently helping to publicize the plight of nearly two dozen lawyers arrested as part of a sweeping government crackdown last year.

He was also detained and beaten by police as part of his human rights work involving some of China’s most sensitive cases, including that of activist Chen Guangcheng (陳光誠).