VIETNAM

People smugglers jailed

A court has convicted four men of people-smuggling after they tried to sail to Australia with a boatload of migrants, but were turned back according to Canberra immigration policy. The four Vietnamese sentenced in southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau province on Tuesday were deported from Australia in June after their boat carrying 21 people was spotted in Australian waters. Two were given three and three-and-a-half years in prison, while another pair were handed 18-month suspended sentences, a court clerk told reporters yesterday. The Vietnamese migrants, who were reportedly seeking higher-paying jobs abroad, were also deported, but did not face charges. The ringleader of the group, 27-year-old Nguyen Giao Thong, had previously fled to Australia in 2013 before he was arrested and returned to Vietnam, according to the state-run Thanh Nien newspaper.

JAPAN

Fake police take gold

Thieves posing as police officers walked off with more than US$5 million of gold after telling a group of men simply to hand it over, Japanese media reported yesterday. The fake officers stopped the group and demanded briefcases that contained the gold, telling them: “We know it’s smuggled,” the Asahi Shimbun reported. Apparently taken in by the disguise, the men gave the pretend police what they asked for and watched as they drove off. The heist, in Fukuoka, happened as the men were on their way to sell more than 100kg of gold, said reports, which valued the haul at ￥600 million (US$5.2 million). The men who were robbed later told the real police they had bought the metal the day before. A police spokesman in Fukuoka refused to confirm the reports, which said the theft took place in July.

UNITED STATES

Police shoot 73-year-old

The incoming police chief of Bakersfield, California, says an unarmed 73-year-old man was refusing to take his hand out of his pocket when he was fatally shot by an officer who had good reason to believe he had a gun. Lyle Martin told a news conference on Tuesday night that officer Reagan Selman fired seven shots at Francisco Serna. He said a woman had encountered Serna in her driveway, and she believed he had a gun in his jacket. When her boyfriend called 911, he just said Serna had a revolver and was brandishing it at women. Martin says officers were interviewing the woman when Serna walked out of his house and began walking toward them. Serna refused commands to take his hand out of his pocket and to stop walking toward officers, Martin said. Serna’s family said he had dementia and went for walks when he had trouble sleeping.

YEMEN

Headless bodies found

Eleven headless bodies have been dumped in a nature reserve near the port city of Aden, a local news Web site reported yesterday. The Aden al-Ghad quoted a security source in the city as saying that the male bodies were found on Tuesday evening in the al-Hiswa reserve, west of Aden. It was not immediately clear who killed the men and why, but the Web site said the condition of the bodies suggested they had been dumped there more than a month ago. The city has been suffering from lawlessness nearly a year and a half after supporters of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and coalition forces drove the Iran-aligned Houthis out.

UNITED STATES

Actor Alan Thicke dies

Canadian-born actor and composer Alan Thicke, who played the likable father on the sitcom Growing Pains, has died at age 69. Carleen Donovan, a publicist for Thicke’s son, singer Robin Thicke, says the actor died from a heart attack on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Alan Thicke had a prolific career on television, starting as a talk show host in Canada, and later working as a writer and actor. He composed several popular theme songs for shows, including The Wheel of Fortune, The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes.