Famed albatross lays egg at age 66

Reuters, SEATTLE

Wisdom the albatross, the world’s oldest known breeding bird in the wild, has laid an egg at 66 years of age after returning to a wildlife refuge in the Pacific Ocean, US wildlife officials said on Tuesday.

The large seabird with thick pearly white chest feathers and charcoal colored wings can be seen in photographs posted by the agency on social media incubating her egg between her webbed feet at the Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge, the world’s largest albatross colony.

While it was not known when she laid her egg — her 41st — it was likely in the past few days, the US Fish and Wildlife Service said.

Wisdom was discovered by a volunteer surveying a refuge duck population on Dec. 3, and photos of the egg were posted in recent days.

Laysan albatrosses, which are monogamous, only typically live about 12 to 40 years of age, and they spend the vast majority of their lives in the air, flying thousands of kilometers annually in search of food across vast tracts of the North Pacific Ocean.

“I find it impressive that not only has Wisdom returned for over six decades as the oldest living, breeding bird in the wild, but also that biologists here on Midway have been keeping records that have allowed us to keep track of her over the years,” US Fish and Wildlife Service acting project leader for Midway Atoll Refuge and Memorial Charlie Pelizza wrote on the agency’s Tumblr page.

Biologist Chandler Robbins, now 98, first placed an aluminum band around Wisdom’s ankle at the Pacific Ocean atoll in 1956, refuge officials said.

Forty-six years later, Robbins spotted Wisdom among thousands of birds near the same nesting area and affixed a sturdier band to her.

Wisdom has fledged at least nine chicks since 2006, and traveled about 4.8 million kilometers so far.