Kasich signs bill limiting abortion

NY Times News Service, WASHINGTON

Ohio Governor John Kasich on Tuesday signed into law a ban on abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy, but vetoed a far more restrictive measure that would have barred abortions after a fetal heartbeat was detected, as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

In reaching the split decision on the two bans, adopted last week by the Ohio Legislature, Kasich said the so-called heartbeat bill was “clearly contrary to the [US] Supreme Court’s current rulings on abortion.”

He called the 20-week ban the “best, most legally sound and sustainable approach to protecting the sanctity of human life.”

The 20-week ban has no exceptions for rape or incest, and abortion rights advocates say it is extreme.

Under existing Ohio law, there will be an exception for life of the mother, Kasich’s office said. Ohio currently bars abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy.

With the governor’s signature, Ohio becomes the 18th state to adopt a 20-week abortion ban, though two of those bans — in Arizona and Idaho — have been struck down as unconstitutional by US federal courts.

Legal experts said that Ohio’s 20-week ban is far more likely to survive a constitutional challenge than the heartbeat bill.

Kasich’s actions come as abortion rights advocates and abortion opponents are gearing up for intense battles in the wake of the election of Donald Trump to the White House.

Trump’s victory has changed the political winds around abortion politics, emboldening the anti-abortion movement.

Even so, movement leaders in Ohio feared that the “heartbeat bill” would bring on a court challenge and could set back their cause, given the current makeup of the Supreme Court.

In June, after the death in February of Justice Antonin Scalia, the current court struck down, 5-3, a far-reaching Texas anti-abortion bill.

Barring court action, the law will take effect in 90 days, but a legal challenge appears inevitable.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio, which on Tuesday said that the measure was “unconstitutional and will harm women and families,” was expected to file a suit to block it.