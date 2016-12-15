Congressman for US interior secretary

Reuters, WASHINGTON

US president-elect Donald Trump has chosen first-term Republican US Representative Ryan Zinke, a former Navy SEAL commander, as his interior secretary, a senior transition official said on Tuesday.

Zinke, 55, will be nominated to head the Department of the Interior, which employs more than 70,000 people across the US and oversees more than 20 percent of federal land, including national parks such as Yellowstone and Yosemite.

Zinke’s choice was something of a surprise since some Republican officials wanted him to challenge Democratic US Senator Jon Tester for one of Montana’s seats in the 2018 elections.

Zinke emerged after Trump had toyed with the idea of nominating US Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers for the position.

Zinke is a proponent of keeping public lands under federal ownership, putting him at odds with some in his Republican Party who are more favorable to privatization or placing them under the control of states.

It remains unclear where Zinke would stand on opening up more federal lands to increased drilling and mining, something Trump promised he would do as president.

Trump’s official energy platform calls for opening “onshore and offshore leasing on federal lands, eliminate moratorium on coal leasing, and open shale energy deposits.”

A Trump aide last week said that McMorris Rodgers had been picked for the post. She had met Trump at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, shortly after the president-elect began his Cabinet search.

On Tuesday, a source close to the representative said she had never been offered the job.

“It was an honor to be invited to spend time with the president-elect, and I’m energized more than ever to continue leading in Congress as we think big, reimagine this government, and put people back at the center of it,” McMorris Rodgers said in a Facebook post.

Zinke had been an early Trump supporter, backing the businessman for president in May. His nomination must now be confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate.

“Congressman Zinke is a strong advocate for American energy independence, and he supports an all-encompassing energy policy that includes renewables, fossil fuels and alternative energy,” Trump spokesman Jason Miller said after Zinke’s meeting with Trump on Monday at Trump Tower in New York City.

Zinke, a member of the House of Representatives subcommittee on natural resources, has voted for legislation that would weaken environmental safeguards on public land, but unlike other candidates who were on the short list for the interior job, he opposes the transfer of public lands to the states, a position that echoes Trump’s.

Trump has said he does not think public land should be turned over to the states and should be protected.

“I don’t like the idea because I want to keep the lands great, and you don’t know what the state is going to do,” Trump said in an interview with Field & Stream magazine in January.

Trump said putting states in control of public land would make it easier to sell it off for energy or commercial development.

He thinks the federal government needs to focus on conservation.

In July, Zinke resigned as a delegate to the Republican nominating convention because the party platform called for transferring public lands to the states.

“What I saw was a platform that was more divisive than uniting,” Zinke told the Billings Gazette. “At this point, I think it’s better to show leadership.”