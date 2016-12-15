Crowdfunded train service battles German rail giant

AFP, FRANKFURT, Germany

With a single 1970s train in orange livery and a little crowdfunding help, a plucky Berlin start-up is challenging the might of Germany’s state rail operator, Deutsche Bahn.

At 6:20am yesterday, the first Locomore train was to leave Stuttgart in Germany’s southwest, pass through Frankfurt and Hannover and pull into Berlin, its final destination, about six-and-a-half hours later.

With just one return service per day to start with — compared with more than 700 daily long-distance journeys run by Deutsche Bahn — Locomore founder and director Derek Ladewig knows he barely qualifies as a rival.

However, he is hoping to win over Deutsche Bahn customers with budget ticket prices and lure environmentally conscious travelers from more polluting forms of transport.

“We are offering a new service to compete with the car, the plane, the long-distance bus, as well as Deutsche Bahn,” Ladewig told reporters.

Locomore, which bills itself as the world’s first crowdfunded train line, owes its start-up capital entirely to online supporters who chipped in more than 600,000 euros (US$640,000) in less than a year to get the project on the rails.

Many of the contributors bought vouchers that can now be traded for tickets, as well as souvenirs such as mugs and T-shirts in the firm’s distinctive orange hue — a nod to the vintage origins of Locomore’s renovated carriages from the 1970s.

The 600km trip from Stuttgart to Berlin takes slightly longer than with Deutsche Bahn, but Locomore hopes to make up for that by promising its ticket prices will always be cheaper than those of its competitor.

By comparison, Locomore charges 22 euros for a Stuttgart-Berlin ride in January, compared with 115.9 euros on Deutsche Bahn — although the latter’s journey is roughly an hour shorter and it offers prices as low as 29 euros for travelers willing to change trains once or twice.

Karl-Peter Naumann, a spokesman for passenger group Pro Bahn, welcomed the new player on the block and said the service should prove popular with families, who will be offered their own compartments, and with young people.

The country’s rail sector was liberalized in 1994, but remains dominated by Deutsche Bahn, which carries more than 5.5 million passengers a day in Germany alone and accounts for 99 percent of all long-distance rail journeys.

The state company has more competitors on the regional transport networks, where its market share falls to 72 percent, according to Mathias Lahrmann of the BSL transportation consulting agency.

Locomore is not the first private company to try to go up against the rail operator, but those efforts have gained little traction.

Veolia Verkehr, a subsidiary of France’s Transdev, abandoned its loss-making Interconnex service in 2014, leaving just the Hamburg-Cologne express (HKX), launched in 2012, to offer an alternative.

“Locomore could invigorate the market with its innovative ideas,” Lahrmann said.

However, “like HKX, it only serves a niche market,” he added.

Lahrmann said it was difficult for new companies to get a foot in the door in the long-distance rail business.

There are no state subsidies available and prospective operators are expected to reserve their slots years in advance, as well as source their own trains.

To give itself maximum flexibility, Locomore has opted to rent its trains and drivers from other companies, while employing its own onboard personnel and staff handling ticket sales.