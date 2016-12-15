Duterte says he killed crime suspects

AFP, MANILA, and Reuters, PHNOM PENH

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said he personally killed suspected criminals when he was mayor of a southern city to set an example for police.

Duterte made the comments in a speech late on Monday night to businesspeople, as he discussed his campaign to eradicate illegal drugs, which has seen police and unknown assailants kill thousands of people since he became president on June 30.

After speaking about police killing suspects during the current crime war, Duterte said he led similar efforts when he was mayor of Davao, the southern city that he ruled for most of the past 20 years.

“In Davao I used to do it personally. Just to show to the guys [police] that if I can do it ,why can’t you,” Duterte said in his speech at the presidential palace.

“And I’d go around in Davao with a motorcycle, with a big bike around, and I would just patrol the streets, looking for trouble also. I was really looking for a confrontation so I could kill,” he said.

Duterte also responded to criticism from human rights groups and US President Barack Obama about his brutal anti-crime tactics, vowing to continue his crackdown.

“If they say that I am afraid to stop [the campaign] because of the human rights and guys from, including Obama: Sorry, I am not about to do that,” he said in English.

Rights groups have accused Duterte of running vigilante death squads in Davao that killed more than 1,000 suspected criminals.

Duterte has variously denied and acknowledged his involvement in the death squads.

Similarly, as president, he has called on ordinary people as well as security forces to kill drug users and traffickers, but he has also said that he and his security forces would not break the law.

In October, Duterte compared himself to Adolf Hitler and said he would be “happy to slaughter” 3 million drug addicts. He later apologized for the Hitler reference, but said he was “emphatic” about wanting to kill the millions of addicts.

Since his election, police have reported killing 2,086 people in anti-drug operations. More than 3,000 others have been killed in unexplained circumstances, according to official figures.

He also told the business group that he suffered from back pains, migraines and Buerger’s disease, a cause of blockages in the blood vessels, associated with smoking during his youth.

He said he had no fear of being removed from power or assassinated because of opposition to the rising death toll in his anti-drugs campaign.

“Oust me — good; assassinate me — better; I have this migraine every day,” he said. “I have a lot of issues with my spine. What I have is really Buerger’s disease. It’s an acquired thing that you get from smoking, because of nicotine.”

Doctors had advised surgery on his spine, he said, but his wife, a nurse who used to work in the US, did not agree because “a lot of operations for the spine went wrong.”

“If you guys see me always in a sad mood, I am actually pushing a nerve here to relieve the pain,” he said, touching the right side of his face.

On Tuesday, the Philippine president, who was visiting Cambodia, said that he might not “be around” until the end of his term, and that, after winning the presidency at 71, he had found out late in the day that “I don’t need it at my age.”

He told a cheering crowd of a few thousand expatriates in Phnom Penh: “I am old... This is my last hurrah — after this, 77 — I am not sure if I will still be around by the end of my term.”