Australia selects word ‘democracy sausage’ for 2016

AP, CANBERRA

A humble barbecued sausage on a slice of bread sold at polling booths across Australia on Wednesday was picked as the nation’s official word of the year — “democracy sausage.”

Despite being two words, democracy sausage qualified as the Australian National Dictionary Center’s word of the year because it was essentially a compound word, center director Amanda Laugesen said.

“Democracy is one thing, sausage is another thing, but democracy sausage is its own particular thing,” Laugesen said.

The term was first recorded in 2012 to describe the ubiquitous beef sausage sandwiches served with onions, ketchup, barbecue sauce or mustard that are sold at fundraising stalls outside polling booths.

It gathered momentum this year when Australia had an extraordinarily long two-month federal election campaign that was so close that the result was not known for days.

In a nation where many people vote because it is compulsory rather than through any sense of civic duty, some Australians seemed more concerned about the quality of the democracy sausages on offer than the candidates.

Social media and Web sites directed voters to the polling booths reputed to have the best food on sale in their neighborhoods.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull grabbed a pair of tongs and rolled sausages on a grill on election day morning as he mingled with voters at a Sydney polling booth.

Opposition leader Bill Shorten bit into one on election day, declaring: “The taste of democracy. Very good.”

Shorten confounded some onlookers by biting into the side of the roll instead of the end as is customary.

He later said the crusty roll was so big he had to squash it with both hands to fit it in his mouth.

Short-listed words included “shoey” — the act of drinking an alcoholic beverage from a shoe.