Osprey flights in Japan halted

AFP, TOKYO

The US Marines yesterday suspended their controversial Osprey flights in Japan as anger mounts over an accident that saw an aircraft apparently crash land off the southern island of Okinawa.

Five crew members aboard the MV-22 Osprey were injured late on Tuesday when the tilt-rotor aircraft suffered a “mishap” and landed in shallow water, the Pentagon said.

That characterization was belied by footage aired on Japanese public broadcaster NHK, which showed the main wings of the Osprey broken in half and the cockpit separated from a half-submerged fuselage drifting ashore.

The incident sparked anger on Okinawa — a strategic outpost of US military power — where the local governor has spearheaded a campaign against the presence of US bases, while in Tokyo the government demanded a halt to flights.

Japanese Minister of Defense Tomomi Inada called US Forces Japan commander Jerry Martinez and asked him to provide further information about the incident and suspend operations of the aircraft until safety concerns are allayed, a ministry spokesman said.

“It is very regrettable that a serious accident occurred,” Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters, stressing that “securing safety is prerequisite” to the aircraft’s deployment in Japan.

An Okinawa-based public affairs officer for the Marines confirmed that they have suspended Osprey flights in Japan, adding that further details would be released later.

Okinawa Governor Takeshi Onaga, an outspoken critic of the US military presence, called the incident “really outrageous.”

The deployment of Ospreys in Japan has prompted protests by Okinawa residents after a series of accidents in other countries involving the hybrid aircraft.

In Washington, Pentagon spokesman Navy Captain Jeff Davis said the aircraft conducted a “landing in shallow water” off Okinawa near the US Marine base Camp Schwab.

He did not immediately have additional details about the incident or whether the Osprey had crashed.

“It constitutes a mishap,” he said, adding that there was an investigation under way.

The incident occurred at about 10pm and the crew members were airlifted to a US naval hospital, though it was not immediately clear what their conditions were.

The MV-22 Osprey can carry 24 Marine combat troops. It combines the maneuverability of a helicopter with the speed and range of a turboprop plane.

The accident came as a long-running spat has intensified between central and local authorities over the relocation of a US military air base on the island.