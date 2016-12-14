Top US spy agency hasn’t embraced CIA hack report

Reuters, WASHINGTON

The overseers of the US intelligence community have not embraced a CIA assessment that Russian cyberattacks were aimed at helping Republican US president-elect Donald Trump win this year’s election, three US officials said on Monday.

While the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) does not dispute the CIA’s analysis of Russian hacking operations, the office has not endorsed its assessment because of a lack of conclusive evidence that Moscow intended to boost Trump over Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton, said the officials, who declined to be named.

The position of the office, which oversees the US intelligence community, could give Trump fresh ammunition to dispute the CIA assessment, which he rejected as “ridiculous” in weekend remarks, and press his assertion that no evidence implicates Russia in the cyberattacks.

Trump’s rejection of the CIA’s judgement marks the latest in a string of disputes over Russia’s international conduct that have erupted between the president-elect and the intelligence community he is soon to command.

An office spokesman declined to comment on the issue.

“ODNI is not arguing that the agency [CIA] is wrong, only that they can’t prove intent,” said one of the three officials. “Of course they can’t, absent agents in on the decisionmaking in Moscow.”

The FBI, whose evidentiary standards require it to make cases that can stand up in court, declined to accept the CIA’s analysis — a deductive assessment of the available intelligence — for the same reason, the three officials said.

In October, the US government accused Russia of a campaign of cyberattacks against US political organizations ahead of the Nov. 8 presidential election. US President Barack Obama has said he warned Russian President Vladimir Putin about consequences for the attacks.

Reports of the assessment by the CIA, which has not publicly disclosed its findings, have prompted congressional leaders to call for an investigation.

Obama last week ordered intelligence agencies to review the cyberattacks and foreign intervention in the US presidential election and to deliver a report before he turns power over to Trump on Jan. 20.

The CIA assessed after the election that the attacks on political organizations were aimed at swaying the vote for Trump because the targeting of Republican organizations diminished toward the end of the summer and focused on Democratic groups, a senior US official said last week.

Moreover, only materials filched from Democratic groups were made public via WikiLeaks and other outlets, US officials said.

The CIA conclusion was a “judgement based on the fact that Russian entities hacked both Democrats and Republicans, and only the Democratic information was leaked,” one of the three officials said on Monday. “[It was] a thin reed upon which to base an analytical judgement.”

Republican Senator John McCain said on Monday there was “no information” that Russian hacking of US political organizations was aimed at swaying the outcome of the election.

“It’s obvious that the Russians hacked into our campaigns, but there is no information that they were intending to affect the outcome of our election and that’s why we need a congressional investigation,” McCain said.