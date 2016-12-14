Reports of Aleppo civilians ‘shot on the spot’ by pro-Syria regime forces: UN

The Guardian, ISTANBUL, Turkey

Pro-Syrian regime forces have been entering homes in the last remaining rebel strongholds in eastern Aleppo and killing civilians “on the spot,” the UN has said.

Rupert Colville, a UN human rights spokesman, said the reports indicated that 82 civilians had been killed across four different neighborhoods. He described what looked like a “complete meltdown of humanity” in the city.

Unverified reports of extrajudicial killings by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, as well as mass detentions and arrests, have surfaced in recent days. In one image circulated by a pro-government parliamentarian, dozens of Syrian men and boys from east Aleppo stand in a detention camp in front of Syrian army soldiers.

‘REAL MASSACRES’

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said there were corpses abandoned in the streets with residents too terrified by the shelling to bury them.

“Real massacres” were taking place in the city, the war monitor said.

The Red Cross has urgently appealed for civilians in east Aleppo to be protected “before it is too late,” adding that it was ready to help with evacuations if an agreement can be reached as al-Assad’s forces close in on remaining opposition enclaves.

“We need to act now,” said Pawel Krzysiek, the head of communications at the international committee of the Red Cross, who is in Aleppo. “We need to depoliticize the process of protecting civilians. We need to put their lives first. And we need to do it now before it is not too late.

“We are ready to implement any provision of any agreement between the parties for the sake of civilians. This is our role as neutral intermediary and we are on standby. But we are also running out of time here and we need to act before it is too late so we can save the lives of civilians that still can be saved,” he said.

Tens of thousands of civilians remain trapped in a shrinking patch of opposition territory in east Aleppo, weeks into an offensive led by al-Assad’s military and Iranian-backed militias, and supported by Russian airpower, which has brought the Syrian strongman within reach of a key victory in the war.

DISTRESS CALLS

People in east Aleppo, who have issued distress calls and appeals to the international community to rescue them from retribution, continued to post farewell messages overnight and into yesterday morning, predicting they would either die by the ongoing bombardment or be tortured and killed if they surrendered.

“Please just tell our stories to the world, please let my son be proud of his father,” one resident of east Aleppo said in a text message.

A doctor described the situation as “beyond a tragedy,” with corpses in the street and people attempting to flee to government-held areas as a result of hunger and cold.

“We are besieged from all sides and death is coming from the air,” he said. “Remember that there was once a city called Aleppo that the world erased from the camp and from history. This is a farewell message [from a doctor] whose fate along with that of his companions is death or arrest at any moment.”

One resident said the airstrikes had subsided by yesterday morning due to lower visibility and rain, offering a brief respite to civilians who were still on the move and seeking shelter in the rebel districts.

Some of those attempting to find shelter away from the frontlines were carrying blood and IV drips as they marched through rebel-held districts, another resident said.