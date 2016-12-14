Duterte blasts ‘NYT’ story on drug campaign

NY Times News Service, MANILA

The office of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday protested that a New York Times (NYT) article and photographic essay on the nation’s anti-drug campaign had been “totally one-sided.”

Philippine Secretary of the Presidential Communications Operations Office Martin Andanar complained in a statement that the piece, titled “They Are Slaughtering Us Like Animals” and published on Wednesday last week, “depicts the Philippines as the Wild, Wild West in this part of the world.”

“This is farthest from the truth,” he added.

Daniel Berehulak, the photographer and author of the article, spent five weeks documenting the president’s anti-drug campaign. He photographed 57 slain victims at 41 locations in Metro Manila.

His article reported that since the beginning of July, about 2,000 people had been killed by the police and that there had been more than 3,500 unsolved killings in the country. These figures match the numbers given to the news media by Philippine National Police spokesman Senior Superintendent Dionardo Carlos.

Andanar said that about a third of the unsolved killings had been identified as drug-related.

“The rest are murder and homicide cases perpetrated by riding-in-tandem gunmen which the Philippine National Police is now investigating, the results of which will be made public in due time,” he said in the statement.

Killings by gunmen riding in tandem on a motorbike are often drug-related attacks by vigilantes. Critics have said that the police are behind some vigilante killings, but Andanar denied that charge in his statement.

“The police have nothing to do with these killings,” he said. “The president has not given any direct orders for them to kill drug dealers and users on mere suspicion. Police operatives only neutralize those who violently resist arrest, or else they could be the ones who end up dead. Thus, the president’s marching order to the police is that they have the right to defend themselves when their lives are endangered.”

NYT international editor Michael Slackman stood behind the coverage.

“Daniel’s work was an important contribution to our ongoing and in-depth coverage of the Philippines,” he said in a statement. “He took us onto the streets in a visceral, human way, capturing the cold reality of state policy while putting deaths in proper context.”

In a speech on Monday at an awards ceremony in Manila, Duterte said fewer people were being killed in the anti-drug campaign, but did not provide specifics.

The president, who has called repeatedly for the killing of drug dealers and addicts, added that he did not enjoy seeing the deaths of his people.

“It doesn’t give me happiness to see a Filipino die,” he said. “But given a choice between a disorderly and failed state in my country ...” he said, without completing his thought.

Andanar, a former television news anchor, said in his statement that a number of police officers had been killed, but did not cite a figure.

He said their deaths demonstrated “the magnitude of the drug problem in the country, and the need for resolute and decisive response by law enforcement.”

He asked the foreign news media to “present both sides of the story” when covering the anti-drug campaign.

The NYT published a follow-up article on Friday quoting many Filipinos as supporting Duterte’s anti-drug campaign and describing it as a welcome antidote to the pervasive drug crimes that they said had traumatized the country.