Italy’s new government looks same as the old one

AP, ROME

Italy’s latest government was formed and rapidly sworn in on Monday, a center-left coalition headed by new Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni and strikingly similar in makeup to the just-ended one that Matteo Renzi quit after a humiliating loss.

Economist Pier Carlo Padoan remains as minister of finance of the new government, which inherits the same deteriorating banking crisis, stubbornly flat economy and other urgent problems that marked Renzi’s tenure.

The largely unchanged composition of the newly forged coalition government fueled fresh calls from opposition forces and even from within Gentiloni’s ruling Democratic Party for hastened elections.

Gentiloni, 62, served as Renzi’s foreign minister until the latter resigned after voters resoundingly defeated a Dec. 4 referendum on government-backed constitutional reforms.

Renzi kept his promise to quit if the referendum failed.

“I won’t hide the political difficulties that derive from the referendum’s outcome and the political crisis that followed,” Gentiloni said.

He also acknowledged Italy’s persistent economic malaise.

“We cannot ignore the suffering, especially in the middle class and in the south were work is scarce,” he said.

Youth employment hovers at 36 percent, down from 40 percent, nationally, but it runs about 50 percent in the underdeveloped south.

The new prime minister is a staunch backer of Renzi’s. Even before he announced his Cabinet, some observers took to dubbing it the “Renziloni” government.

Gentiloni is “Renzi’s double,” Roberto Fico, a leader of the populist Five Star Movement, said in comments to Corriere della Sera daily.

“It’s a government identical to the last one, [but] more fragile,” said Liguria Governor Giovanni Toti, from former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s center-right opposition party.

Toti was referring to a last-minute defection by a centrist Renzi coalition ally who was angered his small party did not get any Cabinet posts in the new Gentiloni government.

That defection risks narrowing the new government’s margin for victory in mandatory confidence votes this week in parliament. However, the squabbling Democratic Party, still led by Renzi, would still hold a majority, barring defectors from his own fold.

Gentiloni was scheduled to make a pitch for support with speeches to parliament yesterday.

The Five Star Movement, founded by comic Beppe Grillo, is parliament’s largest opposition force and eager for elections soon in a bid to gain its first prime minister.

Critical of harsh austerity measures advocated by EU leaders, they want a popular referendum on whether Italy should keep the euro as its official currency.

Among the holdovers from Renzi’s Cabinet is Roberta Pinotti, who continues as minister of defense.

Another is Angelino Alfano, who crossed over a few years ago from former Berlusconi’s center-right to become the leading non-Democrat in Renzi’s government. He now switches from minister of the interior, where he dealt with the flood of migrants across the Mediterranean to Italian shores, as well as domestic anti-terrorism strategy, to minister of foreign affairs.

Matteo Salvini, who heads the anti-migrant Northern League, said he would hit the streets of Palermo and Milan this weekend seeking signatures to “ask for elections immediately.”

Later, on Facebook, Salvini slammed the minor changes in the Cabinet.