Barrow calls for Gambian president to leave at once

AFP, BANJUL

Gambian president-elect Adama Barrow on Monday said that long-serving Gambian President Yahya Jammeh should leave power immediately, as the diplomatic community threatened “draconian” measures if he failed to quit.

In a speech on Friday last week, Jammeh said he would reject the results of a Dec. 1 election he lost “in totality,” and called for new polls after a vote recount showed his defeat was narrower than first announced.

“I think he should step down now,” Barrow told reporters. “He has lost the election, we don’t want to waste time, we want this country to start moving.”

Barrow is due to welcome a heavyweight group of African heads of state and UN representatives to persuade Jammeh to leave, following the ruling party’s declaration on Saturday that it would challenge the results in court.

The Senegalese Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed high-level delegation is to include UN Joint Special Representative for Darfur Mohamed Ibn Chambas, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in her capacity as chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) bloc.

If Jammeh and the delegation do not reach an agreement, west African states “will contemplate more draconian decisions,” ECOWAS President Marcel Alain de Souza told French radio station RFI.

Jammeh’s swift concession of defeat had initially stunned observers and led to celebrations across the country.

However, Jammeh’s party complicated what was expected to be a peaceful handover when it announced on Saturday that the legal complaint would be filed with the Gambian Supreme Court.

US Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power warned that the Gambia faced “a very dangerous moment,” citing reports that some military officers have sided with Jammeh in the standoff.

Barrow has urged Jammeh to meet the delegation when it arrives, but could not confirm that the long-time leader would be present, saying that he had not spoken to him since Dec. 2.

“I urge him and advise him to meet the international community. They are partners to the Gambia and the Gambia is a signatory to those institutions, so we have to give them that respect,” he said.

Outgoing Ghanaian President John Mahama — who recently lost his own election, but is expected to hand over power without issue — was also expected to join the group yesterday.

Jammeh’s threat to use the courts over a vote recount was baseless, Barrow said, adding that Jammeh has no power to appoint the new justices needed to hear the case.

The court has sat dormant since May last year.

“We don’t have time to fight again. The Supreme Court wasn’t existing for the last one year. There are a pile of cases that are waiting ... but he doesn’t care about it,” Barrow told reporters.

Late on Monday, the Gambian Bar Association, an organization representing the country’s most powerful lawyers, described the court challenge as “tantamount to treason.”

It condemned the “illegitimate and destabilizing actions of the outgoing president” and called for a boycott of the courts until Jammeh handed over power.

The association said there was “no legitimate legal mechanism available in the Gambia to hear and determine the election petition,” as he would have to stuff the court with his own appointees.