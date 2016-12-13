Agencies

JAPAN

Protest lodged with China

The government yesterday protested to China about what it said were groundless accusations that its fighter jets had fired “jamming shells” as six Chinese military airplanes flew over waters between the Ryukyu Islands and the Miyako Islands on Saturday. “It is extremely regrettable that the Chinese military is making announcements that are clearly factually wrong,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters. “It also hurts the effort to improve our relations, so we lodged a strong protest.” He also denied that Air Self-Defense Force jets did anything that posed a danger to the Chinese aircraft. China said two Japanese fighters launched “jamming shells” that endangered the safety of its aircraft and crew. Such decoy flares are typically used by a pilot to draw away an incoming missile.

AUSTRALIA

Sydney to stream fireworks

Sydney’s famous New Year’s Eve fireworks, which traditionally begin the world’s major celebrations, are set to be streamed live on Facebook for the first time, officials said yesterday. The visual extravaganza is already watched by more than 1 million people at Sydney Harbour and a further 1 billion on TV. Organizers hope the live stream will be viewed by more than 10 million Facebook users around the world. The announcement marks the latest push by the US social media giant to tap into live video as it competes with similar offerings from Twitter and Tumblr. “By making the most of digital technology only available this year, we can put Sydney’s New Year’s Eve fireworks show in the palm of people’s hands around the world — right as it happens,” Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore said in a statement.

THAILAND

King issues mass pardon

King Maha Vajiralongkorn has issued a mass prisoner pardon, a first act of “mercy” as monarch as he reaches out to his subjects following the death of his beloved father in October. The prisoner pardon was the Vajiralongkorn’s “first chance since he succeeded the throne to show the king’s mercy,” said a statement published on Sunday in the palace’s Royal Gazette. Pardons were annual events under his father. Women jailed for first offenses, some inmates who have served one-third of their sentences and prisoners with disabilities or serious illness were among those pardoned.

PAKISTAN

Military reshuffles leaders

The military has announced a major reshuffle in its senior posts, including appointing a new chief for the country’s top spy agency. A statement late on Sunday said Lieutenant General Naveed Mukhtar would replace Lieutenant General Rizwan Akhtar as the Inter-Services Intelligence chief. The reshuffle involves a total of 11 new appointments, including that of spymaster and Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar, who is taking over as chief of the army general staff.

PHILIPPINES

China arms deal accepted

President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday said that he has decided to accept an arms deal being offered by China under concessional terms. He said he would ask Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana to send military officials to China to receive the firearms, which would be payable over 25 years. “China is pressing me on the firearms, which are already there. I’ll accept them. They’re rushing it,” Duterte said. “We don’t need to ask from others, because they’re willing to give it,” he said.