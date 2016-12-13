Italian foreign minister to try to form government

NY Times News Service, ROME

Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Paolo Gentiloni on Sunday accepted a presidential mandate to try to form a new government, hoping to lead Italy out of a political crisis that followed the resignation of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

Renzi stepped down last week after the defeat of a referendum on constitutional changes that he had hoped would streamline Italy’s government. He had staked his seat on the outcome, and failed.

In a brief speech on Sunday, Gentiloni, 62, said he had accepted the challenge of forming a new government out of a “sense of responsibility.”

“I’m aware of the urgency to give Italy a government in the fullness of its powers, to reassure the citizens and to face with utmost commitment and determination international, economic and social priorities, starting with the reconstruction of the quake-hit areas,” Gentiloni said.

In coming days, Gentiloni is expected to form a government using the same majority as his predecessor, led by Italy’s center-left Democratic Party, and then face a confidence vote before parliament, perhaps as early as today.

His cabinet is likely to resemble that of Renzi’s, with whom he has had a close relationship. For those reasons, the opposition, anti-establishment Five Star Movement has called Gentiloni “Renzi’s avatar.”

Gentiloni, a journalist, has long worked in center-left parties. A communications minister in former Italian prime minister Romano Prodi’s government until 2008, he has been in charge of Italy’s foreign affairs for two years.

In his brief speech on Sunday, Gentiloni said he would work to clarify Italy’s new electoral rules “with the necessary promptness.” Disputes over the laws are a central obstacle to the country holding a new election.

Late next month, the Italian Constitutional Court is scheduled to issue a much-awaited verdict on the current system, which could face an overhaul.

Most of the opposition parties are calling for elections soon after, a year before they are due in spring 2018.

However, Italian President Sergio Mattarella said at the end of his consultations with Italy’s political leaders that the Democratic Party still held a parliamentary majority.

The decision whether and when to call elections, would rest in the hands of Mattarella.