IMF chief Lagarde goes on trial

IMF managing director Christine Lagarde went on trial in France yesterday over a massive state payout to a flamboyant tycoon when she was French finance minister in a case that risks tarnishing her stellar career.

Lagarde denies the charges of negligence, arguing she was acting “in the state’s interest” in making the payment to Bernard Tapie, the former owner of sportswear giant Adidas AG and the Olympique de Marseille soccer club.

If found guilty, Lagarde could receive a one-year prison sentence and a fine of 15,000 euros (US$15,900).

Whatever the outcome, the case risks damaging the image of the 60-year-old, a former corporate lawyer who progressed through the finance ministry to her role as one of the world’s most powerful women.

The case also threatens the credibility of the IMF, as Lagarde is the third managing director to face trial.

The IMF has given its full backing to Lagarde, who was named to a second term in February, over the case.

She is to be tried by the Court of Justice of the Republic, a tribunal that hears cases against ministers accused of wrongdoing in the discharge of their duties.

The accusations stem from Lagarde’s handling of a dispute with Tapie, a former government minister who claimed a state bank had defrauded him in its sale of Adidas.

Tapie, now 73, owned the firm between 1990 and 1993, but lost control of it after he went bankrupt.

He also owned Marseille when they won the 1992-1993 European Cup, the forerunner of the UEFA Champions League, but they were later embroiled in a match-fixing scandal.

Lagarde, upon becoming finance minister in 2007 under former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, ordered that Tapie’s long-running battle with the state be resolved by arbitration.

The decision was hugely costly, with Tapie initially walking away with a staggering 404 million euros in compensation in 2008. After a lengthy court battle, he has since been ordered to repay the money.

Investigators suspect the arbitration process was rigged in favor of Tapie, who had supported Sarkozy in his 2007 election campaign.

Lagarde, who served as finance minister until 2011, has always insisted she acted in France’s best interests.

Although she is not accused of personally profiting from the payment, she has been criticized for failing to challenge the award.

The prosecution says that through her actions, Lagarde “deprived the state of a chance to avoid this money being misused.”

A lawyer for Lagarde yesterday said he wanted a delay in the trial.

Patrick Maisonneuve said on Europe-1 radio that he would seek a postponement when the proceedings opened, arguing that it does not make sense for Lagarde to go on trial while a separate investigation into the case is still under way.

Lagarde succeeded her disgraced compatriot Dominique Strauss-Kahn as IMF managing director after he resigned to fight sexual assault charges. Another former IMF managing director, Spaniard Rodrigo Rato, is standing trial for misusing funds when he was head of Spanish lender Bankia SA.